Motorola Unveils New TV Ad Featuring Kriti Sanon & Babil Khan

Sovan Mandal
March 28, 2024
Motorola's new ad with Kriti Sanon and Babil Khan showcases the AI-powered edge50 pro with an 'Intelligence Meets Art' theme.
Motorola's new ad with Kriti Sanon and Babil Khan showcases the AI-powered edge50 pro with an 'Intelligence Meets Art' theme.

Motorola India has released a new television commercial (TVC) for the upcoming launch of its premium motorola edge50 pro smartphone. The ad campaign stars brand ambassador Kriti Sanon and actor Babil Khan, highlighting the intriguing concept of ‘Intelligence Meets Art.’

Key Highlights:

  • Motorola’s focus on AI-powered features in the edge50 pro
  • Emphasis on design, innovation, and user experience
  • Collaboration with Kriti Sanon and Babil Khan to personify ‘art’ and ‘moto AI’

The TVC Storyline

The TVC features Kriti Sanon as herself on a film set, wrapping up a shoot. She explores her new motorola edge50 pro, bringing to life its AI companion, personified by Babil Khan. Together, they demonstrate the phone’s cutting-edge AI capabilities within a vibrant world of cityscapes and carnivals.

Motorola, Kriti Sanon, and Babil Khan on the Partnership

“The motorola edge50 pro stands for the perfect fusion of intelligence (AI) and art,” said Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola. “Kriti Sanon was undoubtedly the perfect fit to personify [this concept]… Babil Khan… beautifully personified the moto AI.”

Kriti Sanon added, “As an artist, the fusion of art with intelligence deeply resonates with me… Motorola encapsulates everything modern consumers desire: innovation, style, performance, and functionality.”

Babil Khan expressed his excitement about being part of a brand known for innovation and resonating with all generations.

Launch Details

Motorola plans to host the global launch of the motorola edge50 pro on April 3rd, 2024 in New Delhi.

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

With a keen editorial eye and a passion for technology, Sovan plays a crucial role in shaping the content at PC-Tablet. His expertise ensures that every article meets the highest standards of quality, relevance, and accuracy, making him an indispensable member of our editorial team. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video