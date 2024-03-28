Motorola Unveils New TV Ad Featuring Kriti Sanon & Babil Khan

Motorola's new ad with Kriti Sanon and Babil Khan showcases the AI-powered edge50 pro with an 'Intelligence Meets Art' theme.

Motorola India has released a new television commercial (TVC) for the upcoming launch of its premium motorola edge50 pro smartphone. The ad campaign stars brand ambassador Kriti Sanon and actor Babil Khan, highlighting the intriguing concept of ‘Intelligence Meets Art.’

Key Highlights:

Motorola’s focus on AI-powered features in the edge50 pro

Emphasis on design, innovation, and user experience

Collaboration with Kriti Sanon and Babil Khan to personify ‘art’ and ‘moto AI’

The TVC Storyline

The TVC features Kriti Sanon as herself on a film set, wrapping up a shoot. She explores her new motorola edge50 pro, bringing to life its AI companion, personified by Babil Khan. Together, they demonstrate the phone’s cutting-edge AI capabilities within a vibrant world of cityscapes and carnivals.

Motorola, Kriti Sanon, and Babil Khan on the Partnership

“The motorola edge50 pro stands for the perfect fusion of intelligence (AI) and art,” said Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola. “Kriti Sanon was undoubtedly the perfect fit to personify [this concept]… Babil Khan… beautifully personified the moto AI.”

Kriti Sanon added, “As an artist, the fusion of art with intelligence deeply resonates with me… Motorola encapsulates everything modern consumers desire: innovation, style, performance, and functionality.”

Babil Khan expressed his excitement about being part of a brand known for innovation and resonating with all generations.

Launch Details

Motorola plans to host the global launch of the motorola edge50 pro on April 3rd, 2024 in New Delhi.