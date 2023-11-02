Scytale Alpha Launches India’s First Quantum Secure Communication Platform

Scytale Alpha, a deep-tech Quantum Security Company based in New Delhi, and incubated by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), has today announced the launch of India’s first Quantum Secure Communication Platform. This unveiling marks a significant step towards bolstering the nation’s communication security infrastructure.

Key Highlights:

Scytale Alpha introduces India’s first Quantum Secure Communication Platform, aiming to secure communication for the next 25 years.

The platform includes a messenger and video conferencing stack with post-quantum cryptographic key exchange and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG).

Developed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for indigenous technologies tailored to Indian needs, the platform addresses national security.

Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha (retd), Director of Scytale Alpha, emphasizes the importance of secure communication for national sovereignty.

The national quantum mission’s launch provides a conducive environment for India to advance in quantum computing and technologies.

The newly launched platform is engineered to provide an unparalleled level of security, promising complete data privacy, ownership, and security. It features an on-premises solution, meaning that user data remains within a secure environment at all times. The incorporation of advanced post-quantum cryptographic key exchange mechanisms and Quantum Random Number Generators makes secure client interactions possible, thwarting potential cyber threats and safeguarding against hacking attempts.

Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha (retd), the Director of Scytale Alpha, stresses the critical nature of secure communication in light of global geopolitical uncertainties. He asserts, “Securing India’s communication backbone has become an imperative, guaranteeing absolute control over governance, strategic operations, law enforcement, and diplomatic exchanges.” The platform aims to address vulnerabilities inherent in current communication infrastructures, which are often at risk due to server locations outside of India’s jurisdiction.

The launch coincides with the government’s rollout of the national quantum mission, which is poised to accelerate India’s progress in quantum computing and associated technologies. The mission is expected to influence various sectors including healthcare, sustainability, and climate change, with the potential to generate employment and drive advancements in various domains.

Scytale Alpha positions itself as a provider of state-of-the-art, military-grade security solutions, with a focus on data secrecy, privacy, sovereignty, and ownership. The company boasts a team of military veterans and experts in technology and security, offering solutions designed to meet the stringent requirements of defense, security, government, and corporate clients who prioritize information security and data ownership.