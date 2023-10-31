TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G: A New Addition this Festive Season

TECNO introduces the Phantom V Flip 5G, aligning with the festive mood of India. As festivals are occasions for creating cherished memories, this new smartphone promises to play a pivotal role in capturing those moments.

Key Highlights:

Flip design catering to both selfies and large group photographs.

Enhanced camera technology including low-light capabilities.

Robust battery life, ensuring prolonged device usage.

Priced at INR 54,999.

Comes with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and operates on HiOS 13.5 based on Android 13.

TECNO’s new offering resonates with the essence of festivals; lights, vibrant outfits, and joyful smiles. The Phantom V Flip’s camera technology is tailored to capture clear and vibrant photos and videos. With its low-light camera feature, moments during festivals like Diwali are illuminated in every photograph. The unique flip design allows users to take diverse photos, ranging from selfies to larger group images.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the smartphone is also practical with its long-lasting battery, ensuring that users can document their festive activities from day to night. The TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G can also serve as a fitting gift this festive season, given its balance of style and function.

TECNO is aiming to reach a broader audience by making this smartphone available at an attractive price point. The phone is available for purchase this festive season at INR 54,999.

A part of TECNO’s flagship PHANTOM series, the Phantom V Flip 5G continues the brand’s tradition of offering innovative features. This flip phone is packed with features such as a flexible screen, top-tier cameras, and a separate cover screen, setting a new standard in smartphone design.

In terms of technical specifications, the Phantom V Flip 5G boasts 16GB RAM and 256GB of Storage. It features a versatile camera setup, including a 64MP + 13MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera with a front flash, setting it apart in the Indian market. The device supports 45W Fast Charging, has a 6.9″ Flexible and a 1.32″ Secondary AMOLED screen, and runs on the HiOS 13.5 operating system, based on Android 13. TECNO also promises 2 Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches for this device.

In conclusion, the TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G offers an array of features that cater to the needs of consumers, while also being priced in an accessible range. It serves as an option for those who are looking for both aesthetics and functionality.