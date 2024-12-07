Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 Launched in India

Tecno launches Phantom V2 series, Phantom V Fold 2 & Phantom V Flip 2, in India. Featuring aerospace-grade hinges, Corning Gorilla Glass, gen AI features, and competitive pricing. Available on Amazon from December 13.

Tecno has entered the foldable smartphone arena in India with the launch of its Phantom V2 series, comprising the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2. These devices boast competitive pricing and innovative features designed to appeal to a growing market.

Design and Durability

The Phantom V Fold 2 features a robust design, incorporating Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection and aerospace-grade hinges tested to withstand over 400,000 folds. Similarly, the Phantom V Flip 2 utilizes an aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8 for enhanced durability.

Display

The Phantom V Fold 2 unfolds to reveal a spacious 7.85-inch main screen, complemented by a 6.42-inch cover display for convenient one-handed use. In contrast, the Phantom V Flip 2 offers a 6.9-inch main display and a compact 3.64-inch cover screen.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Phantom V Fold 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, coupled with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 OS with Tecno’s HiOS UI. The Phantom V Flip 2 houses the MediaTek Dimensity 8020, along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In terms of battery capacity, the Phantom V Fold 2 packs a substantial 5,750 mAh battery, while the V Flip 2 features a 4,720 mAh battery with 70 W fast charging support.

Camera Capabilities

The Phantom V Fold 2 boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. For selfies, it includes a 32 MP front camera. The V Flip 2 sports dual 50 MP lenses at the back and a 32 MP selfie camera.

AI-Powered Features

Tecno has integrated gen AI features into the Phantom V2 series to enhance productivity. These features include functionalities like image cutout and circle to search.

Pricing and Availability

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is competitively priced at ₹79,999, while the Phantom V Flip 2 is available at ₹34,999 for a limited period. Both devices will be available for purchase starting December 13 on Amazon.