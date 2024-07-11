Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Review: Futuristic Design and 2-Day Battery Life Under ₹20,000

Tecno Pova 6 Pro review: A budget-friendly powerhouse with impressive battery life, vibrant display, and fast charging. Discover if it's the right phone for you.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro emerges as a notable upgrade to its predecessor, boasting significant improvements in key areas while maintaining its affordability. With a vibrant display, massive battery, fast charging, and decent performance, it caters well to budget-conscious users seeking a reliable daily driver.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Specifications

Design: Sleek Comet Green variant with an Arc Light interface.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras: 108MP main rear, 32MP front, and supports up to 2K video recording.

Performance: Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor, up to 24GB virtual RAM.

Software: HiOS 14 based on Android 14.

Battery: 6000mAh with 70W fast charging.

Price: ₹19,999, excellent value for a budget device.

Box contents

I unboxed the Comet Green Pova 6 Pro 5G, and my first impressions were pretty good. The phone comes with everything you’d need: a 70W charger, USB cable, a SIM ejector, and a clear case to show off the phone’s design.

Design

The phone itself feels surprisingly light for having a huge 6000mAh battery, and it’s less than 8mm thick. I like the flat screen and the overall grip, which is pretty comfortable. The layout is standard, with speakers, IR blaster, and mic on top, headphone jack, another speaker, USB-C port, and a second mic on the bottom. Power and volume buttons are on the right side.

The phone’s definitely got a plastic build, but the glossy finish almost makes it feel like glass. It does pick up fingerprints like crazy, though, so I’m glad they included the case. The back’s where the real magic happens – you’ve got this cool Arc Light interface by the cameras, and the whole panel has these intricate patterns and highlights the phone’s features.

Honestly, from the back, this phone looks futuristic, not like a budget device at all. The design is seriously unique, and the way it catches the light and almost seems to glow is really eye-catching. I haven’t seen anything like it in this price range before. It feels sturdy too, and I like the punch-hole camera with the LED flash on the front.

I’m really digging the design of this phone. It doesn’t just look good; it also feels good to hold and use.

Display

The Pova 6 Pro 5G’s 6.78-inch AMOLED display is seriously impressive. The bezels are barely there, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes everything buttery smooth. Colors pop on this screen – they’re bright and punchy, and look awesome. I noticed the display is slightly raised above the frame, and the under-display fingerprint scanner is tucked away at the bottom.

Watching YouTube videos in up to 2K quality was a treat on this big display. Media playback looked great, and apps really take advantage of the extra screen space. Even multitasking felt easier with all that room to work with. The HiOS animations look really sleek on this display too, adding to the premium feel.

I didn’t notice the high refresh rate kicking in during gaming, but games with detailed graphics still looked sharp and clear. I liked that I could manually adjust the refresh rate if I wanted to. One minor gripe I had was that some apps didn’t seem to use the full display around the punch-hole camera, but it wasn’t a major issue.

I’m really happy with this display. It’s big, bright, and makes everything from watching videos to playing games more enjoyable.

Camera

Let’s talk about the camera. The Pova 6 Pro 5G comes with a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. In good lighting, I got pretty much the same results as other budget phones—good photos, nothing mind-blowing. But in low light, I did notice some graininess in the photos taken with the main camera.

Portrait mode was a bit hit-or-miss. Sometimes the background blur and bokeh effect looked great, but other times it just wasn’t there. I did get some good-quality shots with up to 3x zoom in well-lit outdoor settings, though.

For those low-light situations, the phone has a Super Night mode, and it supports a bunch of other camera modes too. There are some fun ones like AR Line and AR Shots that might be cool for some people. It’s got all the standard modes too, like slow-motion, pro mode, and even a document scanner. I did appreciate the variety of camera features they included. I also liked the photos I took in 108MP mode—they had a lot of detail.

The 32MP selfie camera gave me decent results. I liked that it also had a variety of camera modes and AI beauty filters. One unique thing I noticed was the option to change the color temperature and brightness of the selfie flash, which isn’t something I’ve seen on other phones in this price range.

Video-wise, the quality was similar to other budget phones. I could record up to 2K video, but in ultra-steady mode, it was limited to 1080p 30fps. It has a dual video mode, which is pretty cool, letting you record with the front and back cameras at the same time. The same settings pretty much apply to selfie videos as well.

I think the primary camera outperformed the selfie camera in terms of performance. It’s definitely not a professional-grade camera, but it gets the job done for everyday use, especially in good lighting.

Software and Performance

Under the hood, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G packs a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 gaming processor, and I really put it through its paces with hours of gaming and benchmarking. I was happy to see no lag or frame drops while playing games like Asphalt 9 and COD Mobile. It handled everyday apps like a breeze too, and I could even run multiple apps at once without any hiccups.

The top model gets a whopping 24GB of RAM with virtual RAM, so you can really go wild with multitasking. Plus, the dual stereo speakers make for an immersive multimedia experience.

On the software side, the device runs HiOS 14 based on Android 14. It’s got a ton of features, but I think the UI could be a bit smoother in terms of animations and transitions. There were also a lot of pre-installed apps when I first turned on the phone, but luckily you can delete those. The good news is that Tecno is promising two years of security updates for the Pova 6 Pro 5G.

I’m pretty impressed with the performance of this phone. It can handle demanding games, multitask like a champ, and has a software experience that’s decent, even if it could use a few refinements.

Battery and charging

Let me tell you, the battery life on the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G absolutely blew me away. This is the first phone in India to come with a 6000mAh battery and 70W fast charging, and it’s a game-changer, especially for a budget phone.

I put this phone through the wringer with heavy gaming and hours of calls, and I still got over 6 hours of screen-on time. This thing easily lasted me two full days on a single charge. Even if you’re a power user, you’ll probably only need to charge it every other day, which is a huge relief compared to having to plug in every night.

When I was testing the battery, I seriously had to wait forever for it to drain. I even resorted to running benchmark tests just to use it up. But the best part is that even with such a massive battery, it charges incredibly fast. With the 70W charger, I got it from zero to full in just 40 to 50 minutes. It’s so convenient to charge it up and then forget about it for the next two days.

If you’re looking for a phone with amazing battery life, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G definitely delivers. It’s a true standout in the budget segment.

Price

The TECNO POVA 6 PRO 5G stands out for its premium features and innovative 5G technology, all at a competitive price of ₹19,999. This smartphone delivers a smooth and immersive user experience thanks to its powerful processor, large high-resolution display, and long-lasting battery.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Unique Design: Futuristic look with a standout Arc Light interface.

Lightweight Build: Comfortable to hold, even with a large 6000mAh battery.

Vibrant Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Strong Performance: Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor and up to 24GB virtual RAM.

Long Battery Life: Excellent endurance with 70W fast charging.

Competitive Pricing: Great value at ₹19,999 for premium features.

Cons:

Glossy Finish: Attracts fingerprints, requiring frequent cleaning.

Plastic Construction: May not feel as premium to some users.

Inconsistent Camera: Struggles in low light and with portrait mode.

Conclusion

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is a surprising contender in the budget smartphone market. Its standout features include a futuristic and unique design, a vibrant and immersive display, commendable performance for its price point, and an exceptional battery life that lasts for days on a single charge. While the camera performance may not be revolutionary and the software experience could benefit from refinements, the overall package offers incredible value for its price.

The Pova 6 Pro 5G truly shines with its futuristic design, immersive display, and outstanding battery life, making it a strong recommendation for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartphone experience.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G FAQ

Q: What makes the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G’s design unique?

A: The Pova 6 Pro 5G boasts a futuristic design, particularly the Comet Green variant with its Arc Light interface. This interface, along with intricate patterns on the back panel, sets it apart from other budget phones, giving it a premium and eye-catching look.

Q: How does the display perform?

A: The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant colors, smooth scrolling, and an overall immersive visual experience. It’s great for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking.

Q: How is the camera performance?

A: The 108MP main camera takes good photos in well-lit conditions, offering ample detail. However, it may struggle a bit in low light, producing some graininess. The camera app offers a variety of modes, including Super Night mode, to enhance low-light photography.

Q: How powerful is the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G?

A: Equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 gaming processor and up to 24GB of virtual RAM, the Pova 6 Pro 5G handles demanding games and multitasking with ease. It can run multiple apps simultaneously without any noticeable lag.

Q: What is the battery life like?

A: The standout feature is the massive 6000mAh battery, which easily lasts for two full days on a single charge with regular usage. This makes it a great option for those who prioritize long battery life.

Q: How fast is the charging?

A: The phone supports 70W fast charging, allowing you to fully charge the battery in just 40 to 50 minutes, which is incredibly fast for a phone with such a large battery.