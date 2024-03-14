Top Camera Smartphones Picks of the year 2024

In 2024, the smartphone market is flooded with incredible camera options, especially in the affordable under 20K range. From high-resolution sensors to versatile lens configurations including ultra-wide and macro capabilities, these smartphones redefine photography on the go. Here are the top contenders vying for the title of the best camera phones under 20K in 2024. These devices not only offer exceptional imaging quality but also pack a punch with their innovative features, making them an irresistible choice for photography enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike.

realme 12+ 5G – INR 18,999

Offer prices may vary on different selling platforms

The newly launched realme 12+ 5G is a flawless blend of premium design and an outstanding camera setup within the 20K price bracket. The phone has a stunning triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera with the segment’s first Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera that offers well-detailed stunning shots. Additionally, it features a 16MP selfie camera to capture aesthetic portrait shots as well. Along with great looks and camera performance, the device is also a treat to view content on. It comes with a stunning 6.67-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth OLED Display that offers immersive visual entertainment. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, offering smooth and lag-free performance for day-to-day multitasking. Additionally, it houses a 5000mAh battery supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC charger that ensures a day-long performance.

The all-new realme 12+ 5G is available in two stunning colors – Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige which come in three storage variants 8GB+128GB priced at INR 18,999 (originally priced at INR 20,999) and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999. The smartphone is available on realme.com and Flipkart.

iQOO Z9 5G – INR 19,999

The iQOO Z9 5G is the latest offering from iQOO that offers great camera performance under the 20K segment. The stunningly sleek-looking phone comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX-882 camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and 16 MP front camera that help capture great shots. Moreover, the device comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which facilitates an enhanced visual experience for the users. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 chipset and comes with a massive 5000mAh battery that is supported by 44W Charging, both of which together ensure an uninterrupted smooth user experience. The iQOO Z9 5G is available in 2 stunning colors- Brushed Green and Graphene Blue.

The iQOO Z7 5G can be availed in the storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 19,999 and 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 21,999. The device is available on iQOO.com and Amazon

Nothing Phone (2a) – INR 23,999

Nothing phone (2a) is another option for those who love capturing the meaningful moments of their lives. The device offers immaculate camera performance, it comes with a 50 MP dual camera setup along with a 32 MP front camera which allows you to click incredible shots. The Nothing phone (2a) comes with a 6.7” AMOLED Display which offers an immersive content-watching experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor which facilitates a lag-free experience. It also comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery supported by 45W Charging. The Nothing Phone (2a) is available in 2 colors- White and Black.

The device is available in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 23,999, 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 25,999 and 12+256GB priced at INR 27,999. The device can be purchased on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 13 5G – INR 17,999

Redmi Note 13 5G can be your other go-to option if you are looking for a smartphone that comes with a classy design and offers great camera performance. The device comes with an excellent camera setup, featuring a 108 MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 2MP macro camera along with a 16MP front camera which allows users to capture shots that scream perfection. The device comes with a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display which facilitates an enhanced visual experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and comes with a huge 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W Charging to ensure seamless performance. The Redmi Note 13 5G is available in 3 stunning colours- Stealth Black, Prism Gold and Artic white.

The device can be availed in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 17,999 (originally priced at INR 20,999), 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 19,999 (originally priced at INR 22,999) and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999 (originally priced at INR 24,999) The device is available on Redmi.com and Amazon.