Uno Minda Launches New DVR with ADAS in India’s Aftermarket

India’s automotive sector is embracing technological advancements, particularly in safety and driver aids, shifting away from traditional driving methods towards autonomous technologies. The country, currently leading in road accident-related fatalities globally, is focusing on integrating advanced safety features in vehicles to counteract this trend. In this context, Uno Minda, a Tier 1 automotive solutions supplier, has launched a Car DVR with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the Indian aftermarket, aiming to improve driver safety.

Key Highlights:

India leads globally in road accident fatalities, necessitating advanced safety solutions.

Uno Minda’s Car DVR with ADAS combines technology, sensors, and systems for enhanced safety.

The device offers 720P full HD resolution, a 170° lens angle, and supports SD cards up to 32GB.

Features include Lane Departure Warning and Forward Vehicle Too Close Alert.

Priced at 6990 INR, the product is available in online and offline stores with a one-year warranty.

Uno Minda’s new product is designed to boost driver safety through a range of technical features. It provides 720P full HD resolution for clear recording and a 170° lens angle for a broad vision field, enhancing driver awareness. The device is compatible with SD cards up to 32GB and can be connected to Android screens via USB, offering ease of use.

Mr. Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head at Uno Minda Ltd., commented on the launch, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing driving safety. He highlighted the increasing road collisions in India and pointed out that the new Car DVR aims to assist drivers in avoiding accidents through advanced technologies like Lane Departure Warning and Forward Vehicle Too Close Alert.

Constructed with a durable metal body and ABS material, the Uno Minda Car DVR with ADAS is designed to withstand various weather conditions, courtesy of its IP67 environment rating. This resilience adds to its reliability for drivers.

Now available at leading retail outlets, the Uno Minda Car DVR with ADAS is priced at 6990 INR and comes with a one-year warranty, making it an accessible option for enhancing road safety in India.