URBAN Unveils Smart WiFi Power Hub for Home Automation

URBAN, a technology brand, is expanding into the smart charging and home automation sector with its new product, the URBAN Core Smart WiFi Powerhub Extension power stations. This product marks the company’s move towards integrating modern technology into everyday living spaces.

Key Highlights:

URBAN has launched the Core Smart WiFi Powerhub Extension for smart charging and home automation.

The device can control up to 7 appliances and is compatible with light home appliances and gadgets.

Features include app and AI Voice Assistant integration for remote control, energy management, and real-time monitoring.

Priced at INR 2,499, it offers a 4000 Watt output and includes USB and Type C outputs.

The product is available across retail outlets, the brand’s website, and e-commerce platforms.

The URBAN Core Smart WiFi Powerhub Extension is equipped with a dedicated app and AI Voice Assistant, allowing for remote control and voice-activated management of devices. It has the capability to automate and control seven different appliances simultaneously, making it suitable for use in homes, offices, and small businesses.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, commented on the launch, stating, “URBAN Core Smart WiFi Powerhub is a blend of technology and utility. It connects to WiFi and allows for remote control of devices through an app from anywhere in the world. It signifies our goal to broaden the range of smart home products under the URBAN brand.”

The device’s features and specifications include:

Connectivity to home Wi-Fi for remote control through a mobile app.

A maximum power output of 4000 Watts and 6 amps to handle high-energy devices.

A focus on energy conservation for cost savings and reduced environmental impact.

A two-meter power cord for flexible positioning.

Compatibility with a wide range of appliances.

Fast charging capabilities with a PD Type C Output and two USB outputs.

Smart Timer technology for energy-efficient operation of appliances.

Integration with popular voice assistants for hands-free control.

Monitoring features for energy consumption, timers, schedules, and real-time notifications.

Smart circuit protection for safety and a child lock to prevent electrical shocks.

Encrypted data storage for enhanced data security.

The URBAN Core Smart WiFi Powerhub is offered at an exclusive launch price of INR 2,499 and is available at leading retail outlets, the brand’s website (gourban.in), and various e-commerce portals.