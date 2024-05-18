Dreamtime Learning Hub Launches New Micro-School in Pune

Dreamtime Learning Hub has opened a new micro-schooling centre in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, in collaboration with Goenka Education. The centre aims to offer an immersive and interactive learning environment for students aged 3 to 16.

Key Highlights:

New micro-schooling centre in Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Collaboration with Goenka Education

Focus on immersive and interactive learning for ages 3 to 16

Similar model successfully implemented in Hyderabad

Features include community hub, studio space, drone, robotic space, and more

Expansion and Educational Approach

Dreamtime Learning Hub, after achieving success in Hyderabad, aims to replicate this model in Pune. The new centre seeks to provide a hyper-personalized curriculum and an immersive learning environment. Micro-schooling is gaining popularity in India due to its affordability, individualized instruction, and flexibility compared to traditional schooling.

Statements from Key Figures

Ms. Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning Hub, stated, “Our decision to expand to Pune is driven by the success we achieved in Hyderabad. Having worked in the education sector for over thirty years, I have seen a significant shift in learning approaches. Dreamtime Learning Hub exemplifies this change, promoting personalized learning and fostering social-emotional growth.”

Mr. Sudhir Chandra Goenka, Chairman of Goenka Global Education, remarked, “The opening of our new micro-school in Pune marks our commitment to unlocking every child’s full potential and instilling a love of learning. We aim to create spaces where curiosity leads, and students are the architects of their knowledge.”

Facilities and Enrollment

The hub is enrolling 180 learners aged 3 to 16, providing facilities like a community hub, studio space, drone, robotic space, tree house, and animal petting corner. Ms. Sapna Agarwal, Principal/Hub Champ of Dreamtime Learning Hub Pune, emphasized, “Our goal is to maintain quality and innovation in education. We aim to create a nurturing environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Dreamtime Learning Hub plans to expand its successful model to other cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, and Delhi.