Why Apple Should Rebrand the iPhone, According to the Creator of the i Prefix

Ken Segall, the man behind the "i" prefix, suggests Apple should rebrand the iPhone to better reflect its current innovation and market dynamics.

The discussion surrounding the potential rebranding of Apple’s iconic iPhone has gained traction recently, spearheaded by Ken Segall, the advertising executive behind the original “i” prefix. Segall’s insights offer a compelling case for why a rebrand might be beneficial for Apple’s flagship product.

The Origins of the “i” Prefix

The “i” prefix has been a cornerstone of Apple’s branding since the introduction of the iMac in 1998. Conceived by Ken Segall and his team at TBWA\Chiat\Day, the “i” was intended to signify internet, individual, instruct, inform, and inspire. This branding strategy proved to be immensely successful, setting a trend that Apple would follow with subsequent products like the iPod, iPhone, and iPad​.

Arguments for Rebranding

Ken Segall believes that the “i” prefix has served its purpose and that it’s time for Apple to evolve its branding to reflect its current and future direction. Segall’s main arguments for rebranding are as follows:

Brand Evolution: Apple’s product lineup and technological advancements have significantly evolved since the introduction of the iPhone in 2007. The company’s focus has shifted towards more integrated and sophisticated ecosystems, which might be better represented with a new naming convention. Consumer Perception: The “i” prefix, while iconic, is also a relic of a past era. Modern consumers might not resonate with the prefix in the same way they did two decades ago. A rebrand could rejuvenate consumer interest and reflect the innovative nature of Apple’s current and future products. Market Dynamics: The smartphone market is saturated with a plethora of brands and models. A new name could help the iPhone stand out even more in a competitive landscape, emphasizing Apple’s commitment to innovation and quality​​.

Historical Context of Apple’s Branding

Apple’s history is replete with significant branding milestones. The company’s logo itself has undergone several changes, reflecting its evolving identity. From the rainbow-colored Apple logo introduced in the 1970s to the sleek, monochrome version seen today, Apple has consistently adapted its visual identity to stay relevant and appealing​.

Potential Risks and Rewards

Rebranding a product as iconic as the iPhone is not without its risks. There is always the possibility of alienating loyal customers who have strong attachments to the current name. However, if executed thoughtfully, a rebrand could also capture the imagination of a new generation of consumers.

Apple has successfully navigated rebrands and significant shifts in its product lineup before. The introduction of the iMac, for instance, marked a turning point in the company’s fortunes, leading to a series of successful products that helped cement Apple’s position as a leader in the tech industry

Ken Segall’s call for a rebranding of the iPhone invites Apple to once again push the boundaries of its identity. As Apple continues to innovate, a refreshed brand identity for its flagship product could signal a new era of technology and design. Whether Apple will take this bold step remains to be seen, but the discussion itself underscores the importance of evolving with the times.