Apple Preps AirTag 2 with Upgraded Chip and Improved Tracking for 2025 Launch

Apple plans to launch AirTag 2 in 2025 with an upgraded UWB chip for improved tracking precision and potential integration with Vision Pro.

Apple is set to release the second generation of its popular AirTag device, expected to hit the market in 2025. The new AirTag 2 promises significant enhancements in tracking precision and integration with Apple’s broader ecosystem, leveraging the latest advancements in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology.

Key Features and Improvements

Upgraded Ultra-Wideband Chip: The most notable upgrade in AirTag 2 is the inclusion of a second-generation UWB chip, which is also featured in the latest iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. This new chip will enable the AirTag 2 to communicate over greater distances and with higher accuracy compared to its predecessor, which used the U1 chip​.

Improved Tracking Precision: The enhanced UWB chip will significantly improve the precision of tracking capabilities. Users can expect more accurate location data, making it easier to find lost items using the Find My network. The improved chip will also support spatial computing functions, potentially integrating with other Apple devices like the Vision Pro headset​​.

Integration with Vision Pro: There is speculation that AirTag 2 will play a role in Apple’s emerging spatial computing ecosystem. The Vision Pro headset, expected to be a central component of this ecosystem, could utilize the AirTag 2 for enhanced tracking and spatial awareness. This integration aims to blend the digital and physical worlds seamlessly, although specific details on this functionality remain scarce​​.

Release Timeline and Delays

Originally anticipated for a 2024 release, the launch of AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025. This delay is primarily attributed to Apple’s strategic decision to manage existing inventory and refine the new product. Reports indicate that Apple overproduced the first-generation AirTags, resulting in ample stock that needs to be sold before introducing the new version​​.

Market Competition

As Apple prepares for the AirTag 2 launch, it faces competition from other tech giants. Samsung, for instance, has introduced the Galaxy SmartTag2, which boasts an impressive battery life and a user-friendly design. Google is also rumored to be working on a tracking device, though details remain limited. These competitors highlight the growing interest and innovation in the item-tracking market​.

The anticipated release of AirTag 2 in 2025 marks a significant step forward for Apple in the realm of item tracking technology. With its upgraded UWB chip and potential integration with Apple’s spatial computing ecosystem, the AirTag 2 is poised to offer users enhanced precision and functionality. As we await its launch, the tech community will be closely watching how these improvements translate into real-world applications.