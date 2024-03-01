Wynk Music’s Contest Offers Exclusive Meet with Ed Sheeran

Wynk Music has announced a unique contest for its Wynk Premium users, offering an exclusive chance to meet internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. This opportunity is set ahead of Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour stop in Mumbai, providing three winners with a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a one-on-one meeting.
Key Highlights:
- Wynk Premium users can participate in the “Ed Sheeran Trivia Marathon” contest to win a personal meeting with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai.
- The contest runs from March 1 to March 7, featuring daily questions about Ed Sheeran’s life and music.
- Participants need to answer trivia questions and listen to Sheeran’s songs on the Wynk Music app for a chance to win.
- This initiative is part of Wynk Music’s efforts to foster deeper connections between fans and artists.
- Past campaigns by Wynk Music have offered similar exclusive experiences with artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Martin Garrix, King, Darshan, and Nani.
Launching the “Ed Sheeran Trivia Marathon,” Wynk Music aims to strengthen the fan-artist relationship by providing memorable experiences for music lovers. This contest reflects Wynk Music’s ongoing commitment to enhancing fan engagement and offering unique opportunities to meet and interact with favorite artists across genres and languages.
