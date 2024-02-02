XECH Quest Review – A wonderful desk accessory!

As someone constantly on the lookout for innovative gadgets to streamline my workspace, I recently stumbled upon the XECH Quest. This nifty device is not just a pen stand but also a powerful wireless charger with dual USB output ports, and I must say, it’s been a game changer for my desk organization.

Design and Build

At first glance, the XECH Quest’s compact design (10 x 9 x 10.5 cm; 150 grams) impressed me. It’s light yet feels sturdy, thanks to its Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene construction. The non-slip silicone pad is a thoughtful addition, keeping my smartphone secure while charging.

Features and Functionality

The standout feature for me is undoubtedly the 15W wireless charger. It powers up my phone impressively fast. However, I was slightly disappointed that it didn’t come with its own adapter, so I had to use one I already had. The dual USB ports (Type A and USB C) are super convenient, letting me charge my tablet and Bluetooth earbuds alongside my phone.

I found the XECH Quest incredibly user-friendly. Setting it up was a breeze, and it’s so intuitive that I doubt anyone would even need to glance at the user manual. The LED charging indicator is a small but significant touch, letting me know at a glance whether my devices are charging.

Its compatibility with all wireless charging smartphones is a major plus. I’ve used it with several different phones without any issues.

The fast charging and multi-layer protection, including short circuit protection, give me peace of mind. It’s reassuring to know that my devices are not only charging quickly but also safely.

The 15W power output is more than sufficient for my needs. The ability to charge three devices at once without any dip in performance is remarkable.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Multifunctional design is perfect for minimalists like me.

Fast wireless charging is a huge convenience.

Lightweight and portable, fits perfectly on any desk.

Cons:

No adapter included, which can be an inconvenience.

Made of plastic, which might not appeal to everyone.

Conclusion

After using the XECH Quest for several weeks, I can confidently say it’s one of the most practical gadgets I’ve added to my workspace. It’s not just a charger; it’s a space saver and a desk organizer rolled into one. While the lack of an included adapter and the plastic build are minor drawbacks, they don’t overshadow the overall utility and performance of this device. It’s a must-have for anyone looking to tidy up their charging cables and keep their desk clutter-free.