Xiaomi Launches 360 Home Security Camera 2K in India

Xiaomi India has expanded its ecosystem portfolio with the introduction of the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K. The camera, featuring a 3-megapixel sensor and 2K HD video capabilities, aims to meet the diverse needs of consumers, including new parents and pet owners.

Key Highlights:

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K boasts a 3-megapixel camera and 2K HD video capabilities.

Features include AI Human Detection, 360-degree Panorama View, and Full Color in low-light conditions.

Supports both standard and inverted mounting with extensive coverage.

Offers two-way audio and is compatible with the Xiaomi Home App for easy monitoring and playback.

Integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-controlled functionality.

Available for INR 3299 on Mi.com and soon on Amazon.in and Flipkart starting January 22nd.

The camera’s AI Human Detection technology is designed to provide accurate human movement alerts, minimizing false alarms caused by pets. The 360-degree panorama view ensures no blind spots, thanks to its 6P lens. The device’s night surveillance is enhanced by its ability to produce full-color footage in low-light conditions.

Offering flexible installation options, the camera can be mounted both standardly and invertedly. Its 360-degree horizontal and 108-degree vertical movement capabilities ensure comprehensive coverage. The inclusion of two-way audio enables real-time communication through the camera.

The 2K resolution of the camera provides sharper, more detailed footage, an improvement over standard HD quality. This makes it a versatile choice for various users, including small business owners and homeowners. The Xiaomi Home App facilitates simple monitoring and seamless playback on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktops. The camera also features optimized H.265 video encoding, which saves 50% of video storage space.

In addition to its surveillance capabilities, the camera is equipped with voice-controlled smart home functionality, offering seamless integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Initially available for INR 3299 on Mi.com from January 13th, the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K will also be accessible on Amazon.in and Flipkart starting January 22nd.