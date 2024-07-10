Xiaomi Marks 10-Year Milestone in India with Five New Product Launches

Xiaomi, a prominent Chinese technology company, is commemorating a decade of success in the Indian market by introducing five new products. This strategic move reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of innovative and competitively priced gadgets that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Redmi 13 5G: Affordable Powerhouse

The Redmi 13 5G, equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor and a generous 6.79-inch display, is poised to be a game-changer in the budget smartphone segment. Its robust 5030mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging, ensures a seamless user experience. With a price tag of Rs 12,999, the Redmi 13 5G offers exceptional value for money.

Redmi Buds 5C TWS: Immersive Audio Experience

Audiophiles will appreciate the Redmi Buds 5C TWS, featuring a 12.4mm dynamic titanium driver and 40dB active noise cancellation. These earbuds, priced at Rs 1,999, also boast Bluetooth 5.3 support, guaranteeing a superior listening experience.

Power Banks: Reliable On-the-Go Charging

Xiaomi expands its power bank portfolio with the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, both equipped with 10,000mAh batteries. The Pocket Power Bank, priced at Rs 1,699, and the Power Bank 4i, with its lithium-ion battery and Rs 1,299 price point, cater to varying user preferences.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10: Intelligent Cleaning Solution

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, featuring dual auto-emptying vents and a 2.5L capacity bag, revolutionizes home cleaning. Equipped with LDS laser navigation and a 5200mAh battery for 240 minutes of cleaning on a full charge, this advanced vacuum cleaner is available for Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi’s Continued Commitment to the Indian Market

These new product launches underscore Xiaomi’s unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge technology at affordable prices, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Indian market. By addressing a wide range of consumer needs, Xiaomi continues to celebrate its remarkable journey in India.