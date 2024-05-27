YouTube’s New Hum to Search AI Feature: Here’s How It Works

Discover how YouTube's new 'Hum to Search' feature works, allowing users to find songs by humming or singing. Learn more about this innovative AI-powered tool.

YouTube has begun testing a new AI-powered feature that allows users to search for songs by simply humming the tune. This innovative feature is currently available to a small percentage of users on Android devices.

How It Works

To use the ‘Hum to Search’ feature, users need to open the YouTube app and switch to the new song search mode from the voice search option. By humming, singing, or playing a snippet of the song for at least three seconds, YouTube can identify the track. This functionality uses advanced AI to match the audio to millions of tracks in its database, showing the closest matches along with related official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts.

This new YouTube feature is built on the same technology as Google’s ‘Hum to Search’ launched in 2020 but is designed to work faster. Google’s version requires about 15 seconds of humming, while YouTube’s implementation can identify a song with just three seconds of audio.

User Experience

Once a song is identified, users will see a list of relevant videos, including the original music video, covers, and other user-generated content related to the song. This integration aims to enhance user engagement by making it easier to find and explore music on the platform.

Availability

As of now, the ‘Hum to Search’ feature is in its testing phase and is accessible to a limited number of users. Depending on the feedback and success of this test, YouTube plans to roll out the feature to a broader audience in the near future.

The introduction of the ‘Hum to Search’ feature highlights YouTube’s commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative AI technologies. This tool simplifies the process of finding songs stuck in your head and adds a new dimension to music discovery on the platform.