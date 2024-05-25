Apple Testing OLED iPad Mini and iPad Air: Expect a Long Wait

Apple is testing OLED screens for the iPad mini and iPad Air, but these models won't be available until 2026.

Apple is reportedly working on integrating OLED displays into its iPad lineup, specifically targeting the iPad mini and iPad Air models. However, consumers may need to exercise patience as these updates are not expected to roll out anytime soon. This development follows Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its product offerings with superior display technology, although the transition appears to be on a gradual path.

OLED iPads: What’s in the Pipeline?

iPad Pro Leads the Charge

Apple is set to introduce OLED technology to its iPad lineup starting with the iPad Pro models in early 2024. The new iPad Pro is expected to feature 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED displays, incorporating LTPO panels that support ProMotion technology with up to 120Hz refresh rates​. This move is part of Apple’s strategy to test market reception and fine-tune its OLED implementation before extending the technology to other iPad models.

iPad Mini and iPad Air to Follow

The iPad mini and iPad Air are slated to receive OLED displays, but not until 2026. According to reports, the upcoming iPad mini will feature an 8.7-inch OLED screen, a slight increase from its current 8.3-inch LCD display. Similarly, the iPad Air is expected to retain its 10.9-inch screen size but switch to OLED technology. Unlike the Pro models, these devices will use LTPS panels, which are likely to be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate​​.

The Wait: Why So Long?

Supply Chain and Market Testing

Apple’s cautious approach in rolling out OLED displays across its iPad range can be attributed to multiple factors. Firstly, the company aims to gauge the performance and consumer feedback on the OLED iPad Pro models. Additionally, securing a stable and high-quality supply chain for OLED panels is crucial. Currently, LG Display and Samsung are expected to supply the OLED panels for the new iPads​.

Market Strategy

Introducing OLED technology gradually allows Apple to manage production costs and avoid potential issues that could arise from a simultaneous launch across multiple models. This phased approach ensures that any technical challenges can be addressed in the Pro models before being applied to the more affordable iPad mini and iPad Air.

What to Expect in the Interim?

Performance and Feature Upgrades

While the OLED versions of the iPad mini and iPad Air are a few years away, Apple is expected to continue upgrading these models with performance enhancements and improved LCD technology. The 2024 updates are likely to focus on more powerful processors and addressing any existing display issues, such as the “jelly scrolling” problem reported in the current iPad mini​.

Apple’s move to integrate OLED displays into its iPad lineup marks a significant step in enhancing display quality and user experience. However, with the iPad mini and iPad Air OLED models not expected until 2026, consumers looking forward to these advancements will need to be patient. In the meantime, Apple will continue to refine its technology and ensure a smooth transition for its broader iPad range.