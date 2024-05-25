The Best Memorial Day Sale Tech Deals: Save Big on Apple, Anker, and Ooni Gear

Discover the best Memorial Day tech deals for 2024, including discounts on Apple, Anker, and Ooni products. Save big on iPads, MacBooks, and pizza ovens.

As Memorial Day approaches, many retailers are rolling out significant discounts on a variety of tech products. This year, you can find impressive deals on popular items from Apple, Anker, and Ooni. Here’s a roundup of some of the best tech deals available, ensuring you can make the most out of your Memorial Day shopping spree.

Apple Deals

Apple iPad

Apple’s iPads are seeing notable discounts across different models. The 2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch, equipped with the A13 Bionic chip and Retina display, is available for $249 at Amazon, down from its regular price of $329.99. This deal offers great value for those looking for a reliable tablet for everyday use, from streaming to light work.

The 2022 iPad Air, featuring the M1 chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, is priced at $399 at Walmart, a significant drop from its original $569. This model provides more power and enhanced performance, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment needs.

MacBook Air

For those in need of a laptop, the MacBook Air M1 (2020) is available for $699 at Walmart, reduced from $999. Despite being a couple of years old, the M1 MacBook Air remains a strong performer for most tasks, including web browsing, video calls, and light creative work.

Apple Watch and Accessories

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch SE at $189.99, a deal that includes features like GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and fitness tracking. Additionally, Best Buy has a promotion where purchasing a $100 Apple Gift Card includes a $10 Best Buy Gift Card at no extra cost, perfect for those planning to buy multiple Apple products.

Anker Deals

Anker, known for its reliable charging accessories and other tech gadgets, also has some enticing deals. Discounts are available on a wide range of products, from power banks and chargers to headphones and smart home devices. For instance, Anker’s popular PowerCore Essential 20000mAh power bank is available for $40, providing a significant saving for those looking to stay powered on the go.

Ooni Pizza Ovens

For those who enjoy making pizza at home, Ooni’s Memorial Day sale includes discounts of up to 30% on their popular pizza ovens. The Ooni Fyra 12, which runs on wood pellets and can reach temperatures of up to 950 degrees, is now priced at $244, down from $349. This compact oven is perfect for making restaurant-quality pizzas at home in just a minute.

The Ooni Karu 16, which offers more versatility by using wood, charcoal, or gas, is also on sale for $639, reduced by $160. These ovens are highly regarded for their performance and ease of use, making them a great addition to any outdoor cooking setup.

This Memorial Day, take advantage of the significant discounts available on top tech products. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tablet, laptop, or even your home cooking equipment, there are plenty of deals to explore. Make sure to check retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy to find the best prices on these and other tech products.