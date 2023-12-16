Endefo Entunz Glam Review: Style Meets Sound

Diving into the realm of audio innovation, we introduce the Endefo Entunz Glam speaker, a fusion of elegant design and robust performance. This review will explore its unique features, from sleek aesthetics to dynamic sound quality and versatile connectivity. Join us as we uncover the capabilities of this stylish addition to the world of modern speakers.

Design and Aesthetics

The Endefo Entunz Glam speaker boasts a vintage, wooden look that adds a classy touch to its design. The rectangular shape, combined with a black speaker grill and wooden laminated exterior, not only makes it a functional audio device but also an attractive home décor element. The inclusion of a mobile holder on top adds practicality, accommodating phones in both orientations.

Sound Quality

The speaker, with its 4-inch driver, delivers a powerful 12 watts of sound output. Its audio performance is crisp and maintains quality even at high volumes, although an enhancement in bass could be beneficial. The loud and clear sound output makes the Endefo Entunz Glam ideal for home parties, providing a dynamic auditory experience.

Connectivity and Control

The Endefo Entunz Glam excels in connectivity, featuring options like Bluetooth, TF card, Aux, and FM radio. It also includes a USB port for playing music from external storage. The speaker operates on Bluetooth version 5.0, facilitating easy pairing with devices. The control buttons and ports on the rear allow for simple song changes, power control, and mode switching, offering flexibility and ease of use.

Conclusion

Available on Amazon for Rs 899, this speaker presents excellent value, especially considering its listed MRP of Rs 2499. Balancing quality, design, and functionality, it offers an affordable yet high-quality audio experience. Whether for enhancing home décor or enlivening gatherings, this speaker is a sound investment for those seeking a blend of style and performance in their audio equipment.