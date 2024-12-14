Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Which Flagship Stands Out?

Compare the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 in design, display, performance, cameras, and battery. Discover which flagship smartphone suits your needs better.

The Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are two highly anticipated flagship smartphones that have set the bar high in terms of design, performance, and features. These devices target premium users who demand cutting-edge technology, robust durability, and advanced photography capabilities. While both phones share several similarities, they also come with key differences that can influence buying decisions. Let’s explore an in-depth comparison to help you decide between the two.

Design and Build: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

When it comes to design, both the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 deliver elegance combined with durability. The Vivo X200 has slightly larger dimensions of 160.3 x 74.8 x 8 mm, weighing 197 g or 202 g, depending on the variant. It offers a premium look with a glass front, aluminum alloy frame, and a choice between a glass back or glass fiber back. This design not only feels sturdy but also exudes sophistication.

The Oppo Find X8, on the other hand, is slightly more compact at 157.4 x 74.3 x 7.9 mm and lighter, weighing 193 g. Its body is crafted with Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back, coupled with an aluminum frame. This makes the device not only sleek but also more resistant to drops and scratches.

Both smartphones come with IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, ensuring they can survive up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes—a feature that offers peace of mind for outdoor enthusiasts or accident-prone users.

Display: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

The display is a key highlight for both devices, boasting cutting-edge AMOLED panels. The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It delivers stunning brightness levels with a peak of 4500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Its resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels provides a sharp 460 ppi density, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, or productivity tasks. The screen is protected by Schott Xensation Alpha, a robust glass known for its durability.

In comparison, the Oppo Find X8 offers a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display but doesn’t compromise on quality. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and the same 4500 nits peak brightness, making it equally vivid and immersive. The screen resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels matches the Vivo X200 in pixel density. Its Gorilla Glass 7i protection ensures durability, making it a solid choice for users who prioritize screen toughness.

Performance: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

Both smartphones excel in performance, powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on a 3 nm process. This chipset ensures seamless multitasking, fast app launches, and excellent gaming experiences. The octa-core CPU configuration (1x Cortex-X925, 3x Cortex-X4, and 4x Cortex-A720) and Immortalis-G925 GPU provide top-notch computing and graphics performance.

The Vivo X200 runs on Android 15, with the global version featuring Funtouch 15 and the Chinese version using OriginOS 5. It promises up to 4 major Android upgrades, ensuring long-term software support. The Oppo Find X8 also runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and takes it a step further by offering up to 5 major Android upgrades. For users who value long-term software support, the Oppo Find X8 has a slight edge.

Camera: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

Both smartphones pack impressive camera systems, but the finer details reveal some distinctions.

Vivo X200 Camera Setup:

50 MP wide lens with f/1.6 aperture, PDAF, and OIS

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50 MP ultrawide lens, offering a 119° field of view

Oppo Find X8 Camera Setup:

50 MP wide lens with multi-directional PDAF and OIS

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50 MP ultrawide lens, offering a slightly wider 120° field of view

Both cameras support advanced features such as Laser AF, HDR, and professional-grade video recording. The Vivo X200 includes Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating*, and a 3D LUT import feature for color grading, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 boasts Hasselblad Color Calibration for natural and accurate color reproduction.

For selfies, the Vivo X200 comes with a 32 MP ultrawide camera, while the Oppo Find X8 includes a 32 MP wide-angle lens. Both devices can record 4K videos with gyro-EIS stabilization, ensuring smooth footage.

Battery and Charging: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

The Vivo X200 features a 5800 mAh Si/C battery, supporting 90W wired charging for quick refueling and reverse wired charging for powering other devices.

The Oppo Find X8, with its 5630 mAh battery, offers more versatile charging options, including 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. While the Vivo X200 leads in capacity, the Oppo Find X8 wins with its extensive charging flexibility.

Connectivity: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

Both devices come with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC for seamless connectivity. The Vivo X200 includes USB Type-C 2.0, while the Oppo Find X8 offers a more advanced USB Type-C 3.0 globally.

For audiophiles, both phones feature stereo speakers, although neither includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the sensors front, both smartphones include under-display fingerprint scanners, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and proximity sensors.

Pricing: Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8

Vivo X200: Starts at ₹65,999

Oppo Find X8: Starts at ₹69,999

Final Verdict: Which One Wins?

Choosing between the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 depends on your priorities. If you value a larger display, slightly higher battery capacity, and Schott Xensation Alpha protection, the Vivo X200 might be the better pick. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more compact device with wireless charging capabilities and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, the Oppo Find X8 stands out.

Both devices are incredibly powerful, making them top contenders in the flagship category. Your choice will ultimately come down to personal preference and specific feature priorities.