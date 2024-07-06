GenAI Firm Glean Establishes Tech Centre in Bengaluru, Expanding Indian Operations

Introduction Enterprise GenAI startup Glean has recently inaugurated its technology hub in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion in its operations. The new centre is starting with 150 employees who specialize in various domains such as finance, business operations, sales, and research and development (R&D). The move is part of Glean’s strategic plan to triple its talent pool in India to 450 by the end of 2025.

Expansion Strategy and Workforce Development

Glean’s CEO and founder, Arvind Jain, highlighted the abundance of skilled technology talent in India. Unlike other firms that are heavily investing in large language models (LLM), Glean is focusing on hiring experts in machine learning, reflecting the innovative nature of the field. This decision aligns with the firm’s aim to diversify and deepen its expertise, particularly in cutting-edge technologies.

Technological Advancements and Platform Capabilities Glean‘s

AI assistant platform is revolutionizing the industry by integrating search and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) technology, which significantly enhances workflow and productivity. On average, users of the Glean assistant perform 14 queries per day—a figure notably higher than Google’s average of 3-4. This efficiency translates to a remarkable time savings of 2-3 hours per employee each week. Jain emphasized that the platform is designed to provide businesses with the tools necessary to create bespoke generative AI experiences, leveraging their unique company knowledge. He asserts, “Glean always delivers trusted answers grounded in your knowledge graph, scales responsibly and reliably to your enterprise needs, and features turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem through 100 connectors—no professional services, data training, or manual fine-tuning required.”

Background and Financial Insights

Before founding Glean, Jain was a distinguished engineer at Google, leading teams across Search, Maps, and YouTube, and co-founded Rubrik in 2014, which is now listed on the NYSE. While Glean generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, both the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world contribute about 15% each. Though specific figures were not disclosed, the company’s annual recurring revenue has been experiencing a robust growth rate of 300% year-over-year. Besides its Bengaluru office, Glean maintains facilities in Palo Alto and New York and has raised ₹15,340 crores, with a valuation exceeding ₹1.68 lakh crores.