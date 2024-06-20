Gigabyte Introduces New AI-Powered Gaming Laptops in India

Gigabyte has recently unveiled a new range of AI gaming laptops in India, incorporating cutting-edge technology to cater to both gamers and creative professionals. The lineup includes the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, which were prominently featured at CES 2024.

Enhanced Performance and Immersive Experience

The new laptops are equipped with Intel® Core™ HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs, which promise significant enhancements in AI-driven tasks and gaming performance. The integration of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technology optimizes visuals for ray-traced games and creator applications, pushing the boundaries of graphical fidelity and performance.

Gigabyte has introduced an AI Nexus, a suite of AI-powered utilities designed to enhance performance and productivity. This includes AI Power Gear for dynamic power management and AI Boost for optimizing system configurations, ensuring top performance during intensive tasks.

Revolutionary Cooling and Cinematic Features

Cooling is a critical aspect of high-performance laptops, and Gigabyte addresses this with its upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling system. The system includes dual 12V power-enhanced fans and multiple exhaust outlets, which significantly increase air intake and thermal efficiency.

For those seeking an immersive media experience, the laptops offer Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision® support. This combination delivers a cinematic audio-visual experience, making these laptops not just gaming powerhouses but also portable entertainment hubs.

Aesthetics and Build

The design features a slim bezel offering up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, enhancing the visual experience with expansive and vibrant displays. The inclusion of a dedicated Copilot key also allows users to seamlessly activate AI assistance, boosting productivity with the latest AI capabilities integrated into Windows.

Gigabyte’s latest AI gaming laptops are set to redefine expectations with their robust performance, innovative cooling solutions, and immersive entertainment features. Available now in India, these laptops are suited not only for hardcore gamers but also for professionals who need powerful, AI-enhanced computing on the go​.