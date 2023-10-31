HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop Review – Your New Gaming Companion!

HP is a major player in the global personal computing industry, with a strong presence in the Indian market. The company consistently expands its product range, integrating the latest CPUs into its models. HP offers three gaming brands, each catering to different performance levels and user needs. Omen, one of HP’s gaming brands, specializes in high-performance gaming machines designed for enthusiasts and professionals. On the other hand, the Victus line is positioned in the entry-level category.

In recent years, the Victus brand has witnessed a substantial increase in its user base, as more gamers prefer these machines over the competition. This growing demand has driven HP to continually develop more high-performance machines. Their latest addition to the lineup is the HP Victus 16 (2023).

The HP Victus 16 features a sleek design and is equipped with the latest generation Intel Core i5 CPU, an FHD 165Hz panel, a robust 83Whr battery, and more. We’ve extensively used this laptop as our daily driver for the past two weeks, and here’s our in-depth review.

HP Victus 16 (R0075TX) Specifications

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H

Graphics adapter: Nvidia RTX 4050

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Display: 16.1-inch FHD, IPS, glossy: No, 165Hz

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Connections: USB 3.2 (Type C), 2 x USB 3.2 (Type A) HDMI 1.4, Audio Connections: Combo audio

Networking: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 83Wh Lithium-Polymer (6 cells)

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11

Camera: 720p@30fps

Additional features: Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet, Keyboard Light: Yes

Weight: 2.3 kg

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

HP Victus 16 laptop

Power Adapter

Warranty and User Guide

Design

When you envision a gaming laptop, the image that typically comes to mind is something flashy and bulky, a stereotype that often holds true. However, the HP Victus 16 defies these expectations. With this laptop, HP has adopted a more understated appearance that doesn’t immediately scream “gaming laptop.”

The HP Victus 16 sports a plastic chassis, a reasonable choice given the segment it belongs to. The focus here is on allocating the budget to other crucial components. The laptop doesn’t try to showcase a premium look, and surprisingly, that’s not a drawback in this context. Its matte finish effectively minimizes fingerprint smudges, and the Performance Blue color option we have exudes a premium vibe for its price point.

Both the laptop’s lid and base exhibit remarkable sturdiness, standing up to bending without issues, although some flex is noticeable in the lid. Despite its 16-inch size, the laptop is pleasantly thin and weighs 2.3 kilograms, making it quite portable. In the 2023 model, HP has introduced some design adjustments, mainly to accommodate the improved cooling system. The left side now features an exhaust vent, along with an RJ45 Ethernet port, USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the right side, you’ll find an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port with DisplayPort support, although it lacks Thunderbolt 4 functionality.

Lifting the well-balanced lid reveals a 16-inch FHD IPS panel with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. While the bezels around the display aren’t the slimmest, they contribute to the laptop’s robust aesthetic. The top part of the display is notably thicker as it houses the HD webcam and dual-array digital microphones.

Software

The HP Victus 16 (2023) laptop arrives with Windows 11 pre-installed, omitting the availability of a DOS version. This absence of a DOS version may disappoint professional users who often utilize gaming laptops for tasks beyond gaming.

In line with current trends, every OEM now includes bundled software. Notably, the Omen Gaming Hub, initially designed for Omen users, is also incorporated here. The Omen Gaming Hub serves as a centralized platform that combines system and lighting controls, providing easy access to essential settings within a single utility.

This hub boasts a wide range of customization options that allow you to personalize aesthetic effects, fine-tune game profiles, and adjust audio settings to suit your preferences. Moreover, it features Scenario Profiles, enabling you to define and customize preferences that will automatically adapt performance and other settings when you launch your favorite applications and games.

Keyboard & Touchpad

HP laptops have a strong track record of delivering quality keyboards, and this reputation extends to the Victus series. The keyboard adheres to the familiar 6-row layout and includes a convenient full numeric keypad. The key placement is sensible, and with a travel distance of just 1.4 mm, typing is both efficient and comfortable. The keys exhibit well-calibrated pressure points and resistance, making for a seamless typing experience once you adapt to this layout.

However, it’s important to note that the keyboard features single-zone RGB lighting, which may be somewhat underwhelming when compared to other gaming laptops. The RGB lighting offers various modes and patterns that can be fine-tuned using the Omen Gaming Hub.

Shifting our focus to the touchpad, the HP Victus 16 boasts a straightforward touchpad design, which is also found on the standard HP 16 laptop. The touchpad’s ample size ensures comfortable usability, and it provides a tactile click. Furthermore, it is equipped with Windows Precision Drivers, enabling the use of various gestures, such as three-finger swipes to switch between desktops and more.

Display

The HP Victus 16 boasts an impressive display that stands out as one of its key features. This laptop is equipped with a 16.1-inch IPS display featuring Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution, a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, and a 7ms response time. Notably, the side bezels are sleek and unobtrusive, while the top bezel is slightly thicker to accommodate the HD camera.

What makes this display even more appealing is its support for the full 100% sRGB color gamut. Users have the flexibility to fine-tune colors via the Omen Gaming Hub software. Straight out of the box, the display is configured with a cooler color tone. It offers a commendable peak brightness of 300 nits, ensuring excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. The anti-glare finish further reduces the impact of harsh lighting but may still pose a challenge when dealing with exceptionally dark in-game scenarios.

Performance

The performance of the HP Victus 16 shines brightly, especially considering its price range. Our model is equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor, representing one of Intel’s latest high-end mobile processors. This new chip is not only more power-efficient but also offers improved throughput compared to its predecessors.

Our particular Intel Core i5-13500H variant comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, it features the Nvidia RTX 4050 with 6GB of DDR6 VRAM. In terms of storage, the unit we tested comes with a 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and it’s worth noting that this laptop supports upgrades of up to 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage.

Turning our attention to gaming performance, we subjected the Victus 16 to rigorous testing with popular AAA titles, running them at maximum graphics settings. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and Forza were part of our testing suite. The combination of the Intel Core i5-13500H Mobile CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU exceeded our gaming expectations.

In addition to gaming, the Victus 16 proved its mettle in extensive productivity benchmarking. It delivered impressive results, scoring 2570 for the single-core test and 11026 for the multi-core test in Geekbench 6. In Cinebench R23, it secured a score of 1459.

It’s evident that the synergy between the Intel Core i5-13500H Mobile CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU not only offers outstanding gaming performance but also excels in content creation and general work tasks.

Battery

Let’s dive into the battery performance of the HP Victus 16. This laptop comes equipped with an 83WHrs, 6-cell Li-ion battery and is bundled with a 230W AC Adapter. When it comes to everyday tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, and note-taking, the laptop offers approximately 4.5 hours of battery life before needing a recharge. Thankfully, the 230W AC Adapter does a commendable job of replenishing the battery fairly quickly, mitigating any major inconvenience.

For users seeking extended battery life, the Victus 16 can push it to a maximum of 7 hours under specific conditions. This was tested through a video loop with the laptop in airplane mode and the brightness dialed down to below 40%.

HP Victus 16 Review – The Verdict

The HP Victus 16 is a compelling choice for gamers with a flexible budget who are looking for a solid gaming laptop. Performance enthusiasts will find a lot to appreciate in the Victus 16, thanks to its effective thermal management, faster RAM and storage, and a capable processor. However, it’s worth noting that the price tag for this laptop starts at over INR 1,00,000. When considering a purchase, performance-oriented buyers may want to explore alternatives from brands like Asus, Acer, and others that offer competitive options in this price range. On the flip side, if you value a harmonious blend of style and functionality, the Victus 16 remains an attractive option.