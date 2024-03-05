Infinix Hot 40i Review – The new affordable smartphone with good looks is here!

The iPhone inspired knockoff design has become a thing now and Infinix is not ready to let go just yet. The company has already released three smartphones with this design, and now the fourth one, the Infinix Hot 40i, is available to buy in the Indian markets. This new model takes inspiration from the Smart 8 series and offers improved hardware choices. It boasts better cameras, larger storage options, a sleeker build, and a price under Rs 10k. So, how does it fare against the competition? Let’s find out in our review.

Infinix Hot 40i Specifications

Before starting with the Infinix Hot 40i quick review, let’s have a look at the phone’s specifications.

Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution

6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution CPU: Quad-core Unisoc t606 Processor

Quad-core Unisoc t606 Processor RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB internal storage

256GB internal storage Software: Android 13 Go Edition

Android 13 Go Edition Main Camera: 50MP (f/2.0) + 0.5MP secondary lens, LED flash

50MP (f/2.0) + 0.5MP secondary lens, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32MP (f/2.0), LED flash

32MP (f/2.0), LED flash Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio

USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Infinix Hot 40i smartphone

10W Charger

USB Cable

TPU Case

Documentation

Design & Display

When you first see the Infinix Hot 40i, you’ll immediately notice its striking resemblance to the iPhone 15 Pro. This phone is available in four vibrant colors, which is common for entry-level devices.

Turning to the back, you’ll see what looks like a triple-camera setup. However, there are only two lenses: a main 50MP sensor and an AI lens. The “third camera” is actually just a flash, designed to create the illusion of a triple-camera setup. Interestingly, Infinix has added texture to the back plate, improving grip, instead of having a plain matte finish.

On closer inspection, you’ll see that Infinix has followed the current trend of having flat sides. The volume rockers and power button, which also serves as a fingerprint scanner, are on the right side. The triple card SIM tray is on the left. At the bottom edge, you’ll find the main speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, and the Type-C port.

Moving to the front, you’ll be greeted by a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. Considering the price, the bezel control on the Hot 40i is well done. However, there is still a noticeable chin, although the use of a punch-hole instead of a dew-drop notch complements the software nicely.

The display quality is decent for a budget smartphone, though it’s not the best. Out of the box, the display has a slightly cooler color temperature, but users can adjust this in the settings app. The panel brightness is limited to 500nits, which can make it somewhat difficult to read in bright sunlight.

Software & Performance

The Infinix Hot 40i is an entry-level smartphone that comes with the toned-down Android 13 Go edition pre-installed. The Android Go Edition is specifically developed by Google for phones targeted at developing markets, with the goal of helping more users transition from feature phones to smartphones.

To add some flair, Infinix has included their XOS custom skin on top of the stock Android build. This customization brings new icons, lock screen designs, and other personalization options. Staying true to their iPhone-inspired theme, Infinix has included a Dynamic Island-style pill called the ‘Magic Ring.’ This ring expands to show information such as battery percentage when you charge the phone, unlock your face, receive a call, or perform other actions.

However, the similarities to iOS end here. The phone comes with a number of pre-installed apps that may be considered bloatware. It’s likely that these apps are included to offset the cost of the hardware. While some of these apps may be useful to you, the others can easily be uninstalled.

In terms of performance, the Infinix Hot 40i is equipped with the entry-level Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. The T606 handles basic tasks such as web browsing, social media, and YouTube without any issues. However, if you try to run more demanding applications like complex 3D games, you’ll quickly realize that the processor is not designed for such intensive tasks.

Camera & Battery

The Infinx Hot 40i features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP and 0.5MP sensor, along with a 32MP front camera. In terms of performance, the primary camera stands out with its consistent performance. The 50MP main sensor excels in various aspects, such as capturing portraits and high dynamic range (HDR) images in bright daylight. However, it does suffer from noticeable noise and grain in low-light conditions.

Moving on to selfies, the 32MP on the Hot 40i performs well, similar to the primary sensor. However, it is not consistent with skin tones. Despite this drawback, given the pricing of the product, we are willing to overlook this fact. Both the main camera and the selfie sensor are capable of capturing decent-looking shots, but their performance is limited to well-lit conditions.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with moderate use before needing to be recharged. Speaking of recharging, it takes approximately 2 hours for the phone to reach full charge using the included 10W charger.

Verdict

Priced at just Rs 9,999, the Infinix Hot 40i grabs attention with its iPhone-inspired design, all while being affordable. Although it draws inspiration from the iconic design, its playful swipe feature sets it apart from other generic budget phones. While it may not be the most original, it offers decent value for its price.

Picture a large display, basic camera (remember, it’s a budget phone), and all the essential features for everyday use. Not too shabby, right? However, it’s important to remember that there are compromises. So, who is the Hot 40i for? It’s for budget-conscious buyers who long for an iPhone-like experience, with decent cameras, especially in the budget space. Just keep in mind its limitations before making a decision.

Infinix Hot 40i Review Design & Build

Display

Performance

Camera

Software

Battery

