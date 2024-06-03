iOS 18: Six New Features Coming to the iPhone

Discover the six exciting new features coming to iOS 18, including RCS support, enhanced accessibility, new widgets, improved privacy, and more.

As anticipation builds for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, iPhone users are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of iOS 18. Beyond the much-discussed artificial intelligence enhancements, iOS 18 promises several other significant updates aimed at enhancing user experience. Here are six new features expected to debut with iOS 18:

RCS Support

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the support for Rich Communication Services (RCS). RCS is set to improve interoperability between iPhone and Android devices by offering features traditionally limited to iMessage. Users can expect read receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to send high-quality images and videos across different platforms. While RCS support will bring many improvements, Apple will retain its blue and green text bubbles to distinguish between iPhone and Android users.

Enhanced Accessibility Features

Apple continues to prioritize accessibility in iOS 18. The new update will introduce Voice Shortcuts, allowing users to perform actions without needing to say “Hey Siri” beforehand. Live Speech will receive an upgrade, making it easier for users to create and manage phrases their iPhone can speak. Additionally, iOS 18 will introduce improved font size controls, enabling users to adjust text size in more apps, including system applications.

New Lock Screen Widgets

iOS 18 will expand the functionality of the lock screen by adding more customizable widgets. Users will have the ability to add and interact with widgets directly from the lock screen, offering quick access to important information and frequently used applications without unlocking their device. This feature aims to enhance productivity and convenience for iPhone users​.

Interactive Home Screen Widgets

Building on the success of home screen widgets introduced in iOS 14, iOS 18 will make these widgets interactive. Users will be able to perform actions directly within widgets, such as playing music, checking off tasks, or controlling smart home devices, without needing to open the corresponding app. This update will streamline user interactions and improve efficiency​​.

Improved Privacy Settings

Privacy continues to be a cornerstone of Apple’s software updates. iOS 18 will introduce new privacy features, including a revamped privacy dashboard that provides a comprehensive overview of how apps are using your data. Users will have more control over app permissions and will receive notifications when an app accesses sensitive information. These enhancements aim to increase transparency and user control over personal data​​.

Health App Upgrades

The Health app will see significant updates in iOS 18. New features will include mood tracking, allowing users to log their emotional states and correlate them with other health metrics. Additionally, the Health app will provide new insights and suggestions for improving mental well-being based on user data. This holistic approach to health tracking underscores Apple’s commitment to comprehensive wellness solutions​.

Release and Compatibility

iOS 18 is expected to be announced at WWDC 2024, with a developer beta released shortly after. The public beta will likely be available in July, followed by a general release in September 2024. The update will be compatible with all devices that currently support iOS 17, ensuring a wide range of iPhone users can benefit from the new features.