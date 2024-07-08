iPhone 14 price slashed to ₹34,900 on Imagine with discounts and exchange offers. Grab this incredible deal before the new iPhone 16 launch!

Limited Time Offer: Grab the iPhone 14 for ₹34,900 Before It’s Gone!

Imagine has unveiled a remarkable iPhone 14 price drop, bringing the effective price down to an astonishing ₹34,900. This incredible offer combines various discounts and an exchange program to make the iPhone 14 more accessible than ever.

How to Get the iPhone 14 for ₹34,900

Imagine is offering a range of incentives to achieve this jaw-dropping price:

Imagine Instant Discount: ₹6,000 off the original price

Instant Bank Cashback: ₹3,000 cashback on select bank cards

Exchange Bonus: ₹6,000 bonus when you trade in your old phone

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹20,000 for your old smartphone (depending on its condition and model)

Even without the exchange offer, the iPhone 14 price is reduced by ₹9,000 due to the instant discount and cashback.

Additional Offer

As part of this promotion, you can also purchase a speaker worth ₹10,900 for just ₹3,000.

iPhone 13 Offer

Imagine is also offering a similar deal on the iPhone 13, bringing its price down to just ₹25,900 from its MRP of ₹59,900.

Timing of the Offer

This significant iPhone 14 price drop comes ahead of the expected launch of the new iPhone 16 in September.