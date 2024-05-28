Need a New Phone? These iPhones and Androids Are on Sale for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes a slew of exciting deals on iPhones and Android smartphones. If you’re in the market for a new phone, this is the perfect time to snag a great device at a discounted price. Here’s a look at some of the top deals available right now.

iPhone Deals

iPhone 13 Pro Max AT&T: Get up to $700 off with a trade-in when you choose an installment plan and an eligible unlimited plan​​.

Get up to $700 off with a trade-in when you choose an installment plan and an eligible unlimited plan​​. Verizon: Offers up to $1,000 off on select trade-ins with an installment plan and activation on an unlimited plan​.

Android Deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Best Buy: Save $100 instantly on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with or without carrier activation, plus four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited​​.

Save $100 instantly on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with or without carrier activation, plus four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited​​. Samsung: Trade in an old or broken device and get up to $700 off, along with a free storage upgrade to 512GB​​. Google Pixel Series Amazon: The Google Pixel 6a is now $329.99, down from $449, and the Pixel 6 Pro is available for $487.98, a discount of $412​.

The Google Pixel 6a is now $329.99, down from $449, and the Pixel 6 Pro is available for $487.98, a discount of $412​. AT&T: Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $10 per month with an eligible data plan​. OnePlus 11 Best Buy: Available for $599.99 with activation, down from $799.99​​.

Additional Deals

Motorola Edge+ : Verizon offers up to $800 off with trade-in deals, making it an excellent option for those looking for a premium Android phone​​.

: Verizon offers up to $800 off with trade-in deals, making it an excellent option for those looking for a premium Android phone​​. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Available on Amazon for $1,495, down from $1,799.99, offering significant savings on this innovative foldable phone​​.

How to Get the Best Deals

To maximize your savings, consider trading in your old device and opting for installment plans, which can provide substantial discounts on new phones. Major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have competitive offers, so compare their trade-in values and terms to find the best deal.

This Memorial Day, there are plenty of opportunities to upgrade your smartphone at a reduced cost. Whether you’re an Apple aficionado or an Android enthusiast, there’s a deal for you. Check out the offers from major retailers and carriers, and take advantage of the significant savings available this holiday weekend.