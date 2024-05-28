Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54 Receive May 2024 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy A53 and A54 receive May 2024 security update, improving device security with fixes for 45 vulnerabilities. Available in Europe now.

Samsung has begun rolling out the May 2024 security patch for the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54 models, following their recent One UI 6.1 updates. This update is crucial for maintaining device security and stability, ensuring users have a seamless and secure experience.

Where is the Update Available?

The May 2024 security update is currently available for the Galaxy A54 in Europe, with firmware version A546BXXS8CXE2. Countries receiving this update include Austria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK​.

For the Galaxy A53, the update is rolling out in various regions with firmware version A536BXXS5CWD3. It is available in Austria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK​.

What Does the Update Include?

The May 2024 security patch includes fixes for 45 security vulnerabilities, with 33 of these identified by Google. The update is designed to address critical and high-severity security issues, enhancing the overall security of the devices​.

While the update does not introduce new features, it is essential for ensuring the devices run smoothly without security risks. Users are encouraged to install the update promptly to benefit from the improved security measures.

How to Update

To check for the update, Galaxy A53 and A54 users should navigate to their device’s Settings, then select Software update, and tap Download and install. If the update is available, it will be displayed, and users can proceed with the installation. It is recommended to connect to a Wi-Fi network and ensure the device has sufficient battery life before starting the update process.

This security patch follows the Android 14-based One UI 6.1 update that was recently rolled out to both devices. The One UI 6.1 update brought several enhancements and improvements, including advanced image editing, video editing features, and enhanced security options. The May 2024 security update further strengthens the device’s security post-One UI 6.1​.