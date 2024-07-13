Oppo Expands Watch X Lineup with Ideal Auto Custom Edition

Earlier this year, Oppo made waves with the release of the Watch X smartwatch, priced at approximately ₹24,500. Building on this success, the company has now unveiled a special edition model, the Oppo Watch X Ideal Auto Custom Edition. This new iteration boasts distinctive design enhancements and exclusive functionalities, catering to tech-savvy consumers and car enthusiasts alike.

The Ideal Auto Custom Edition sets itself apart with an eye-catching elephant gray strap, a design element borrowed from the popular Ideal MEGA. Further personalization comes in the form of a custom buckle adorned with the Ideal LOGO, and a unique star ring dial available in a range of vibrant colors such as green, black, and Baby Blue. A custom power on-off animation adds another touch of exclusivity to the user experience.

Beyond aesthetics, this special edition watch offers enhanced utility through pre-installed software. The Ideal Auto app empowers users to remotely control car functions like window adjustments and air conditioning, adding convenience to their daily routine. A dedicated shortcut key ensures quick access to this app, while smart car key functionality enables effortless unlocking and locking of the vehicle.

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch X Ideal Auto Custom Edition maintains the robust performance of its predecessor. The Snapdragon W5 wearable chipset ensures smooth operation, while eSIM support allows for independent calls and messages, liberating users from their smartphones. Additionally, the watch is compatible with the WeChat Watch version, further expanding its communication capabilities.

Health-conscious users will appreciate the watch’s array of health-tracking features. These include 8-channel heart rate monitoring and 16-channel blood oxygen monitoring, providing valuable insights into their well-being. With a battery life of up to 4 days in “full intelligent mode” and 12 days in “light intelligent mode,” users can rely on the watch for extended periods without frequent recharging.

The Oppo Watch X Ideal Auto Custom Edition is currently available for purchase through the Ideal Mall App and JD.com. Priced at 2,299 yuan (approximately ₹24,500), this special edition model carries the same price tag as the original Oppo Watch X, making it an attractive option for those seeking a unique and feature-rich smartwatch.