Redmi 13 5G First Sale TODAY: Grab Yours for ₹12,999

Xiaomi's Redmi 13 5G, the #5GStar, goes on sale today at ₹12,999. Choose from three stunning colors and enjoy a premium design, powerful performance, and innovative features.

Xiaomi’s latest 5G offering, the Redmi 13 5G, officially went on sale today, July 12th, at noon. This launch marks a significant milestone as Xiaomi celebrates ten years in India, showcasing their commitment to technological advancement.

Availability and Pricing

Consumers can purchase the Redmi 13 5G through mi.com, amazon.in, and at Xiaomi retail partners. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 12,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs INR 14,499. Buyers can take advantage of either a INR 1000 bank discount or a INR 1000 exchange offer. The smartphone is available in three attractive colors: Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink.

5G Innovation and Design

Building on the success of the Redmi 12 5G, the Redmi 13 5G further solidifies Xiaomi’s dedication to making 5G technology accessible. This model boasts a sophisticated dual-glass body with a Crystal Glass Design, making it the only phone in its segment to offer dual glass protection with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also holds an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Redmi 13 5G features an infinite camera deco and Ring Flash Design, adding to its premium aesthetic. It also boasts the segment’s largest display, a 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Adaptive Sync screen for an immersive viewing experience.

Performance and Battery Life

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, the Redmi 13 5G promises enhanced performance and smoother multitasking. It houses a 5030mAh battery, designed for 1000 charge cycles, and comes with a 33W fast charger, capable of charging the device to 50% in under 30 minutes.

Camera and Software

The Redmi 13 5G features a 108MP camera with an improved Ring Flash Design, which reduces red-eye in photos and doubles as a notification indicator for calls and alarms. Notably, the Redmi 13 5G is the first Redmi device to come with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, promising a user-friendly interface with two major Android updates and four years of security updates.