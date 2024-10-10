Redmi Note 14 5G Global Launch Imminent: Dimensity 7050 Ultra, 50MP Camera

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Note 14 series in China, featuring three new models. These devices are now expected to reach a wider audience with an upcoming global launch.

Global Certification Spotted

The Redmi Note 14 5G Global Edition has received certification from Indonesia’s SDPPI certification platform, suggesting an impending release. This follows earlier appearances on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) certification databases, further confirming the global launch plans.

Redmi Note 14 Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Ultra chipset and runs on the HyperOS system based on Android 14. It boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2100 nits.

For photography, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel front camera caters to selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a 5110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Global Expansion

The Redmi Note series has consistently delivered a compelling blend of features and affordability, making it a popular choice among consumers. With the global launch of the Redmi Note 14 5G, Xiaomi aims to build on this success by expanding its availability to international markets. While specific release dates and pricing details are yet to be confirmed, the certifications indicate that the global launch is imminent.