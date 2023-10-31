Tecno, a smartphone brand making significant strides in the Indian market, started with budget phones and later ventured into foldables. Despite its move into premium devices, Tecno stays true to its origins and has introduced a new member in its budget phone lineup.

Introducing the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition, launched to celebrate the success of ISRO’s recent Moon mission. This special Moon Edition features a faux leather back with a unique two-tone finish, setting it apart from the regular Spark 10 Pro. Alongside this distinctive design, the phone offers a large LCD panel, an entry-level MediaTek chip, a substantial battery, and more. Priced at INR 11,999, is it the ideal phone for you? Let’s dive into our full review.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition Specifications

Before starting with the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition review, let’s glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing, and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch FHD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate CPU: MediaTek Helio G88 processor

MediaTek Helio G88 processor RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Software: Android 13, HiOS 12.5

Android 13, HiOS 12.5 Main Camera: 50MP primary sensor + 0.8MP depth

50MP primary sensor + 0.8MP depth Selfie Camera: 32MP

32MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh, non-removable

5,000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 18W fast charging

Design & Display

When it comes to visual appeal, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition injects artistic flair into the otherwise mundane budget smartphone segment. Its standout feature is a faux leather back adorned with a two-tone finish, paying homage to ISRO’s latest Moon Mission.

Flipping the device reveals a spacious display with a punch-hole cutout, framed by relatively thick bezels. On the right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume controls, while the bottom edge accommodates the primary speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. On the left edge, there’s the SIM tray, offering room for two nano SIMs and a microSD card.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition boasts a generous 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While the screen offers decent brightness and colors, it’s worth noting that, being an LCD panel, it can’t deliver the deep blacks of OLED displays. However, the contrast ratios are commendable for an entry-level smartphone.

It also comes with Full HD playback support on popular OTT apps, thanks to Widevine L1 certification. The phone’s speakers deliver ample loudness, even though they might lack a bit in punchiness. Nevertheless, the sheer size of the display makes it an excellent platform for content consumption.

Software and Performance

When it comes to software, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition comes equipped with Tecno’s custom HiOS 12.5 operating system, which is based on Android 13. While this tailored software resembles other custom Android skins, it lacks a bit of polish. However, it compensates with an array of extensive customization options, allowing you to tweak icons, fonts, wallpapers, and more to suit your preferences.

One drawback of the HiOS 12.5 is the presence of quite a bit of bloatware, including the Google Apps suite, Amazon apps, and various mobile games. Fortunately, some of these can be easily uninstalled, reducing their impact on your overall experience.

In terms of performance, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The Helio G88 is an entry-level chip and supports 4G connectivity only.

While this phone might not shine in major benchmarks compared to similarly priced competitors, it manages day-to-day tasks effortlessly, ensuring a smooth user experience without noticeable lags. Although it’s not a gaming powerhouse, basic games run smoothly at HD resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming.

Camera and Battery

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with each lens placed on a camera island. The setup includes a 50MP primary camera and a 0.8MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you’ll find a 32MP camera housed within the punch-hole cutout.

When it comes to camera performance, the primary sensor shines in well-lit conditions, delivering images with impressive detail and vibrant colors. Daylight captures consistently exhibit well-balanced colors. However, low-light scenarios reveal a different story, with inconsistent HDR performance occasionally resulting in washed-out images.

The secondary 0.8MP sensor plays a minor role in the camera setup, mainly contributing to portrait shots. While it does enhance portraits, the edge detection is average at best. The camera system could benefit from optimization, particularly in low-light and portrait modes, to compete more effectively.

One standout feature is the phone’s ability to capture 2K videos from both the front and rear cameras. The video quality and microphone input are surprisingly good for a smartphone in the sub-INR 15,000 category.

Powering the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is a 5,000mAh battery. In our three weeks of use, the phone consistently delivered two full workdays of usage on a single charge. The package includes an 18W charger, and it takes approximately 90 minutes to achieve a full charge.

The Verdict

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition tugs at the heartstrings with its nod to the moon landing. However, when you look beyond the nostalgia, this phone falls short due to its modest chipset, middling display, and average camera performance.

In a market where competitors have already shifted towards superior hardware and software, including 5G capabilities, the Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition stands as a 4G-only device. We’d recommend considering this phone primarily for its sentimental value as a homage piece. If you’re seeking a more well-rounded option in a similar price range, alternatives like the Redmi 12 5G and POCO M6 Pro offer better choices.