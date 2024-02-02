Wings Prime Smartwatch Review: An Affordable & Feature-Packed Wearable

Priced at ₹1,599, the Wings Prime Smartwatch is an attractive option in the budget smartwatch market. It’s known for its metallic finish and being lightweight, which makes it comfortable to wear for a long time.

This watch is also durable, with an IP68 rating, meaning it can handle getting wet or being in the rain. However, there could be some improvements in the build quality, particularly around the buckle and the screen edges.

Wings Prime Smartwatch Specifications

Metallic finish for a sophisticated look

IP68 rating, resistant to water and dust

1.96-inch HD IPS display

60Hz refresh rate

2.5D curved design with an anti-fingerprint feature

Over 110 sports modes

Health monitoring: heart rate, SPO2, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracker

Customization: 8 UI options, over 200 watch faces

Design and Build

The design of the watch skilfully balances comfort with aesthetic appeal. The metallic finish lends a sophisticated look, while its lightweight nature allows for wearability over extended periods with ease.

The IP68 rating underscores the watch’s resilience against elements like water and dust. Nevertheless, the build quality could be improved, especially in the areas of the buckle and the edges near the screen, to elevate the overall quality.

Display

The Wings Prime Smartwatch has a 1.96-inch HD IPS display. This means it has a good screen size with clear visuals. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness level of 550 nits, so you can see the screen clearly in different lights. The screen also has a 2.5D curved design and an anti-fingerprint feature, which make it look good and stay clean. You can read the screen easily outside, even when it’s bright, because of its high brightness level.

Features

This smartwatch is great for people who love technology. It offers more than 110 sports modes for different activities and includes important health features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 measurement, and sleep tracking. It also has a menstrual cycle tracker for women. For fitness, there’s a step counter and a calorie tracker.

The Bluetooth calling feature is useful, as it has a microphone and can store eight contacts. The watch also has features like a raise-to-wake function, a do not disturb mode, a stopwatch, a timer, games, a phone locator, e-card support, a password lock, and a calculator. You can customize it with eight UI options and over 200 watch faces.

The Wings Lifestyle Fit app adds more functions to the watch. It works with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+. The smartwatch charges quickly, in just 120 minutes, and its battery lasts for three days with Bluetooth calling and seven days without.

Wings Prime Smartwatch: Pros and Cons

Pros

Aesthetic Design and Comfort: The metallic finish and lightweight design offer both style and comfort for extended wear.

Durability: With an IP68 rating, it's resistant to water and dust, making it suitable for various environments.

Display Quality: A 1.96-inch HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness ensures clear visibility under different lighting conditions. The 2.5D curved design and anti-fingerprint coating enhance usability and aesthetics.

Feature-Rich: Offers over 110 sports modes, health tracking (including heart rate, SPO2, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracker), Bluetooth calling, and practical tools like a raise-to-wake function, do not disturb mode, and more.

Cons

Build Quality: Some aspects, such as the buckle and screen edges, could benefit from improvements to enhance the overall build quality.

Battery Life Concerns: While the charging time is quick, users looking for longer battery life, especially with heavy use, may find the duration limiting.

Conclusion

The Wings Prime Smartwatch is a good choice in the budget smartwatch category. It’s perfect for those looking for a lightweight, well-designed watch with a good display and calling features. However, if you need a watch with a longer battery life and a tougher build, you might want to consider other options.