Acer I Series 43″ 4K Smart Google TV Review – Positive vibes all around!

The smartphone market has experienced a monumental transformation, and it appears that other consumer gadgets are now following suit. Smart TVs are a prime example, as they are no longer the exclusive domain of the privileged few. In today’s landscape, the market has evolved, and there’s a noticeable influx of TV manufacturers offering affordable options. Acer, a well-known name in high-end personal computing devices, has now entered this arena.

Acer TVs made their India debut sometime back through a licensing deal. Among their recent offerings is the I Series Premium Android 4K Smart TV, which is now available to consumers. While the series includes larger versions at 50″ and 55″ with similar specifications, our focus is on the 43″ model. So should you consider Acer Smart TV as your potential purchase? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

43-inches, 16:9 ratio

4K HDR 10+, 3840 x 2160 resolution

In-built speakers (30W)

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 (2-way)

Google TV

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Acer I Series 43″ 4K Android Smart TV

Base stands

Screws

User instruction manual

Remote

Design

Given the current TV market landscape where there’s limited room for design experimentation, it’s no surprise that many TVs share a similar look. The Acer I Series TV falls into this pattern with design elements that align with its competitors. The TV features relatively thin, glossy bezels surrounding the display, while the bottom bezel has a matte finish with a metallic appearance, adding a touch of sophistication. As expected for a TV in this price range, plastic is the primary material used throughout its construction. The package includes two legs for stand placement and a remote for easy control.

The Acer logo is centered at the bottom bezel, right below the power button. It’s worth noting that Acer has made a smart choice in placing most of the essential ports, including HDMI and USB inputs, on the side of the TV rather than having some on the rear, enhancing convenience. The TV comes with a compact remote that includes a D-Pad, volume controls, and buttons dedicated to quickly accessing OTT services. Overall, considering the budget-friendly segment it belongs to, the TV boasts a sturdy build when compared to other 4K TVs in a similar price range.

Connectivity & Software

The TV provides access to a comprehensive set of major ports for your various connection needs, although it does lack a few. You’ll find three HDMI 2.1 connectors, with one of them supporting eARC for enhanced audio capabilities. Additionally, there are two USB ports, an RCA input, and a TV antenna input included in the lineup. For seamless wireless connectivity, the TV features Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth functionality.

The well-thought-out placement of all HDMI and USB inputs on the side ensures easy access to these ports, demonstrating careful consideration in their design.

In terms of software, this 43-inch I Series TV is equipped with the all-new Google TV interface. The operating system experience is close to stock Android, offering a pleasant user interface. With 2GB of RAM, the TV ensures smooth OS performance. You can make use of Google Assistant and access a wide array of Google services and applications, including the Play Store, as the TV runs on the Android TV platform.

Performance & Audio

When it comes to performance, the star of this TV is undoubtedly its impressive 4K panel. Acer has opted for a range of DLED & VA panels, so the specific one you receive might vary. The TV is equipped with 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM, which is competitively sufficient. Visuals are handled by a Mali GPU, while the Quad-core processor manages the computational tasks.

Acer’s I Series TVs bring a variety of display-centric features to your living room, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and more. The TV excels at upscaling content, but for the best viewing experience, we recommend using an HD DTH connection. We thoroughly tested the display with various inputs, including the PS5, FireTV 4K Stick, and external storage video sources, and the picture quality was consistently impressive.

The panel boasts a brightness of 350 nits, which, while not ideal for experiencing true HDR performance, still performs well with 4K content from streaming devices and gaming consoles. We had a delightful time binge-watching HDR content on Netflix. Although the TV offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate, making it less suitable for gaming, the inclusion of MEMC technology compensates for it, even though it lacks VRR, a feature becoming increasingly common in TVs in this price range.

The Verdict

The Acer I Series TV offers a familiar design in a crowded TV market, featuring thin glossy bezels and a sturdy build. With extensive connectivity options, including three HDMI 2.1 ports and Google TV software, it’s user-friendly. The 4K panel, though not the brightest, excels with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, making it great for streaming and gaming. While it’s not a gaming-focused TV due to its 60Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology helps. To sum it up, Acer here delivers an affordable package with a strong overall performance that can go head-on with the competition.

