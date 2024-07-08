Apple’s Next Move: Plastic Apple Watch SE to Lower Costs and Compete with Samsung

In recent developments, Apple is contemplating a significant material shift for its economically priced Apple Watch SE. This move involves transitioning from an aluminum construction to a plastic design. Such a change is poised to bring down the manufacturing costs, making it a strategic move to potentially reduce the market price.

Transition to Plastic Design

The current Apple Watch SE model, launched in 2022, incorporates aluminum in its build, aligning it with the more premium Apple Watch models. However, a redesign in the previous update saw the back case switch from ceramic to a nylon composite material. The latest insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggest that Apple may now opt for a rigid plastic housing in its next iteration of the Apple Watch SE. This adjustment aims to reduce production costs further.

Material Evolution of the Apple Watch SE

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has modified the materials used in the Apple Watch SE. In 2022, the company replaced the ceramic back case with a “nylon composite” material. The current Apple Watch SE, like the higher-end models, is made from aluminum.

Additional Details and Implications

The report by Mark Gurman does not provide further details about the potential plastic design or its implications for the Apple Watch SE’s overall design and functionality. However, if Apple decides to proceed with this change, it could significantly impact the smartwatch market by offering a more affordable option without compromising on features.

Cost Reduction Strategy

The primary motive behind this switch to plastic is cost efficiency. Currently priced at approximately ₹20,475 (converted from $249), the Apple Watch SE’s price could see a reduction if the material change is implemented. This would position Apple more competitively against rivals like Samsung, whose most affordable watch model begins at roughly ₹16,355 (converted from $199).