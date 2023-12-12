Boult Mirage Smartwatch Review

The Boult Mirage smartwatch is an intriguing device that packs numerous features in a sleek design. This review delves into its various aspects, from what’s included in the retail box to its functionality and pricing.

Retail Box Contents

Upon unboxing, the Boult Mirage offers more than just the smartwatch. The package includes the smartwatch, a strap adjustment tool, a magnetic pin charger, a user manual, a warranty card, and various discount offers. This model is available in Coal Black, Inox Steel, and Amber Blue, with this review focusing on the black variant.

Display and Design

The 1.39-inch HD display of the Boult Mirage is housed in a sturdy metallic shell, offering adequate touch response and brightness. The display, surrounded by a bezel with nautical compass markings, presents a unique look. The smartwatch features three buttons for navigation and a buttonless left side, with health monitors and audio components on the back.

The stainless steel strap of the Boult Mirage adds a touch of elegance but is less practical for physical activities. Although the box contains a strap adjustment tool, its usability is questionable, often requiring professional assistance for adjustments. For a more workout-friendly option, Boult offers a black leather strap and a magnetic silicone strap at additional costs.

User Interface and Navigation

The user interface of the Boult Mirage is user-friendly, offering over 300 watch faces via the BoultFit app. Navigation is streamlined with three side buttons, a rotating crown, and a touch screen. The smartwatch supports both Google Assistant and Siri, enhancing its compatibility with iOS and Android.

Durability and Water Resistance

The Boult Mirage smartwatch’s standout feature is its IP67 rating, signifying robust dust and water resistance. This rating ensures that the device can withstand environments prone to moisture and particulate matter. Particularly beneficial during intense workouts or when swimming, this feature guarantees the smartwatch remains functional and undamaged.

It’s an essential attribute for users leading active lifestyles, as it allows them to engage in a variety of physical activities without worrying about damaging their device. This durability adds a layer of reliability and versatility to the Boult Mirage, enhancing its appeal to a broader audience.

Sports and Health Features

The Boult Mirage is equipped with over 120 sports modes, providing comprehensive workout tracking. Health-wise, it includes a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and sleep tracker, offering reliable data comparable to other devices.

Battery Life and Connectivity

The Mirage boasts up to a week of battery life, depending on usage, and can be fully charged in about 2 hours. While it efficiently handles notifications, there have been instances of call notifications not appearing. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Bolt Mirage smartwatch, available in Amber Blue, Inox Steel, and Coal Black, is priced at Rs 1,799 on Flipkart. Its affordable price makes it a great choice for those looking for a quality smartwatch experience.

Verdict

The Boult Mirage smartwatch delivers a satisfactory experience, offering a premium feel at an affordable price point. While the device excels in aspects like health tracking and Bluetooth calling, it falls short in terms of customization options. For consumers seeking a cost-effective smartwatch with strong health monitoring and calling capabilities, the Boult Mirage is a worthy consideration.