URBAN Nova Smartwatch Review

The URBAN Nova Smartwatch is priced at ₹1,699 and offers a blend of stylish design and functional features. This review will cover its design, display, features, and battery life.

Design and Fit

The design of the URBAN Nova Smartwatch stands out with its modern, sleek look, thanks to the high-quality metal casing. This design choice not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also ensures durability. The strap of the watch is both stylish and comfortable, making it ideal for long-term wear. Its lightweight nature adds to the comfort. An interesting feature is the rotating crown on the side of the watch, which makes navigating through the watch’s menu easy and intuitive.

Display

The display of the URBAN Nova Smartwatch is a notable aspect. It features a 1.86-inch Full HD screen that offers clear and vibrant visuals. This high-resolution display ensures that everything on the screen is sharp and easily readable. The screen performs well under various lighting conditions, making it versatile for both indoor and outdoor use. The display’s clarity is particularly beneficial when using features such as fitness tracking and notifications, ensuring that the user can interact with these features without any hassle.

Features

The URBAN Nova Smartwatch is packed with features that enhance its usability. Key among these is Bluetooth calling, which allows users to make and receive phone calls directly from their watch. This feature is supported by a built-in speaker and microphone, ensuring clear communication. In terms of health and fitness tracking, the watch can monitor heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, and daily step count. These features are great for those looking to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. The addition of a rotating crown and an AI Voice Assistant further enhances the watch’s ease of use. Moreover, the smartwatch offers various fitness modes, making it a great companion for different types of workouts.

Battery

Battery life is a strong point of the URBAN Nova Smartwatch. It can last up to 10 days on a single charge, which reduces the need for frequent recharging. The watch comes with a 2-pin magnetic charger that allows for quick and efficient charging. The watch can be fully charged in approximately two hours, ensuring that it is ready to use with minimal downtime.

Verdict

In conclusion, the URBAN Nova Smartwatch is a solid choice for those looking for a smartwatch that combines style with functionality. It offers a range of useful features packed into a sleek design. The watch is well-suited for everyday use and fitness tracking. However, it is important to note that it is positioned in a highly competitive market segment for smartwatches under ₹2,000.