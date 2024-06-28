Camera Phone Battle Heats Up: Top Contenders Under ₹20,000 in June 2024

The budget smartphone market in India is witnessing fierce competition in the camera department, with new releases challenging established players. OnePlus’s recent entry, the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, boasts the same camera sensor as its pricier sibling, setting a high bar for others in the under ₹20,000 segment.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: A Strong Contender

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G comes equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), promising improved low-light photography and smoother videos. Its large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures a vibrant viewing experience, while the Snapdragon 695 chipset provides ample power for everyday tasks.

Realme P1 5G: A Value-Packed Option

The Realme P1 5G, starting at ₹15,999, offers a compelling package with its 50MP primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Its vibrant AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate adds to its appeal.

iQOO Z9 5G: A Performance-Oriented Choice

The iQOO Z9 5G, priced at ₹19,999, caters to performance enthusiasts with its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor featuring OIS and EIS. It also boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Poco X6 5G and Vivo T3: Notable Alternatives

The Poco X6 5G stands out with its triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 16MP macro lens. The Vivo T3, on the other hand, impresses with its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and 50MP primary camera.

A Wide Range of Choices

Consumers looking for a camera-centric smartphone under ₹20,000 in India are spoiled for choice. While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has made a strong entry, established players like Realme, Vivo, iQOO, and Poco continue to offer competitive options. The ultimate choice will depend on individual preferences and priorities, whether it’s camera performance, display quality, processing power, or battery life.