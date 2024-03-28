Casio Unveils Nighttime Drive Series for Edifice Watch Line

Casio introduces sleek Nighttime Drive Series to its Edifice watch line. Inspired by city driving, the watches feature a unique two-color gradation bezel.

Casio, the innovator in timepiece technology, has announced a new addition to its acclaimed Edifice series. Inspired by the world of motorsports, the Nighttime Drive Series offers a sleek design and features tailored for auto enthusiasts. The watches evoke the thrill of cruising through a city at night.

Key Highlights

Inspired by the ambiance of nighttime city drives

Features a two-color gradation bezel to symbolize the night sky and city lights

Designed with motorsports and auto enthusiasts in mind

Blue ion plating and titanium carbide coating add a sophisticated touch

Inspired by the Thrill of Night Driving

“The Nighttime Drive Series was created with the auto enthusiast in mind,”. “We wanted to capture the excitement of a late-night drive through the city, and we believe these new Edifice watches do just that.”

The Nighttime Drive Series features two models: the ECB-2000NP-1A and the ECB-40NP-1A. Both watches are crafted with blue ion plating and titanium carbide coating. Their bezels feature a two-color gradation that transitions from a deep blue (symbolizing the night sky) to a lighter shade reminiscent of streetlights and city lights.

ECB-2000NP-1A & ECB-40NP-1A Models

The ECB-2000NP-1A boasts features like Tough Solar technology, world time, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, and multiple alarms. The ECB-40NP-1A is modeled after a formula car suspension and boasts a lightweight carbon fiber-reinforced resin case for a comfortable fit.

Availability

The Edifice Nighttime Drive series is now available across Casio India stores as well as through online and offline retail partners. Customers can also find the exclusive timepieces online at: