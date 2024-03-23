STM The Focus Collection iPhone 15 Cases Review: Reveal Warm or Relax Sand MagSafe Cases

When it comes to protecting our precious iPhones, we want a case that does it all – offers reliable protection, complements the phone’s design, and enhances the user experience. STM offers two unique cases for the iPhone 15 series, the Reveal Warm and the Relax Sand MagSafe Case under its “The Focus Collection” series. Each promises a distinct blend of features, but do they live up to the hype? Let’s find out in this review of both the cases!

STM Reveal Warm MagSafe Case

I’ve been looking for a case that would protect my iPhone 15 without sacrificing style or functionality. This case checks all the boxes! It fits perfectly, giving me full access to the Action button, volume rocker, and side button. All the buttons work smoothly, just like they did without the case. Plus, the USB-C port lines up perfectly, making charging a breeze.

But it’s not just about the fit. This case is super comfortable to hold. The smooth surface feels great in my hand, and the whole thing is slim enough to slide into my pocket without creating a big bulge. Honestly, I sometimes forget it’s even there until I need the extra protection.

Right out of the box, I could tell this case was made from quality stuff. The polycarbonate feels strong, and the flexible TPU adds an extra shock-absorbent layer. It’s surprisingly lightweight for the level of protection it seems to offer. And I absolutely love the raised edge around the camera – it gives me peace of mind knowing those lenses are less likely to get scratched if I set the phone down on a rough surface.

One of my favorite things about the iPhone 15 is the MagSafe system, so finding a case that plays nicely with it was a must. This case delivers! The magnets are strong – my MagSafe wallet and charger snap on with a satisfying click and stay put. It’s great to know that I can use those handy accessories without sacrificing protection for my phone

Price: INR 3,990 | Buy Link

STM Relax Sand MagSafe Case

Not only does this case feel like it could protect my phone from a serious tumble, but it also works seamlessly with the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s design. The buttons are super responsive, clicking with a satisfying feel that’s just like using the phone without a case. The smooth surface feels great in my hand and makes it easy to slip the phone in and out of my pocket. It’s the little things that make a big difference, and this case nails it when it comes to the perfect blend of protection and everyday usability.

I used to cringe every time I dropped my phone, but this case has changed that. I know it’s got the drop protection I need, and that raised edge around the cameras means I can toss it on the table without stressing about lens scratches. It looks good too, a nice mix of protection and style. Honestly, it lets me actually use my phone without constant anxiety, which is how it should be!

I’m seriously impressed with the build quality of the Relax case. The combination of polycarbonate and TPU gives it a tough, substantial feel. At the same time, it’s surprisingly lightweight and doesn’t add much bulk to my phone. I’ve already accidentally bumped my phone a few times, and it seems totally unfazed. If you’re looking for reliable protection without turning your phone into a brick, this case is a great choice.

As someone who loves the convenience of MagSafe, I was thrilled to find that the Relax case works flawlessly with all my MagSafe accessories. The magnets are strong – my charger and wallet snap into place securely and don’t budge. It’s so nice to have the protection of a case without sacrificing one of my favorite iPhone features. They really thought of everything with this design!

Price: INR 4,490 | Buy Link

Conclusion

Both the STM Reveal Warm MagSafe Case and the STM Relax Sand MagSafe Case offer excellent ways to protect your iPhone 15 series smartphones. If you’re looking for a touch of style alongside reliable protection and seamless MagSafe integration, the Reveal Warm MagSafe case is a fantastic choice. But if you prioritize a calming aesthetic and a tough-yet-lightweight build, you can’t go wrong with the Relax Sand MagSafe case. Ultimately, the best choice comes down to your individual preferences and how you use your phone.