TecSox Unveils LUMA LED Projector at an Affordable Price of ₹3,999

TecSox launches LUMA LED Projector with Android, 4K support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and portability for just ₹3,999. Perfect for home and outdoor use.

TecSox has once again proven its commitment to making technology accessible for everyone with the launch of its latest innovation, the TecSox LUMA LED Projector. Designed with affordability and functionality in mind, this portable Android smart projector aims to redefine the way people experience entertainment.

Exceptional Features for Enhanced Entertainment

The TecSox LUMA LED Projector supports both 4K and 1080P resolutions, delivering superior image clarity and vibrant visuals. Whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie outdoors or conducting a professional presentation, this projector ensures lifelike visuals with unmatched detail. Its built-in Android system eliminates the need for external devices such as laptops or smartphones, allowing users to download apps, stream their favorite content, and utilize Android-based features directly from the projector.

Seamless Connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, the TecSox LUMA LED Projector ensures fast and reliable streaming without buffering or lag. Additionally, its Bluetooth compatibility allows seamless connection to external speakers, smartphones, and other devices, providing a 3D audiovisual experience for users.

Ease of Use with Advanced Adjustments

The projector boasts auto vertical correction, ensuring distortion-free images by automatically aligning the projection on uneven surfaces. Furthermore, the 180° rotatable feature enables users to project at any angle, offering convenience and flexibility without compromising image quality.

Portable and Versatile Design

The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for outdoor movie nights, travel adventures, and impromptu gatherings. Wireless phone connectivity adds to its versatility, allowing effortless use for streaming movies, playing games, or conducting presentations.

A Vision for the Future of Entertainment

Speaking about the launch, Puneet Gulati, Founder of TecSox, shared his vision: “At TecSox, we strive to push technological boundaries and deliver products that enrich everyday experiences. The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is more than just a device—it’s a lifestyle product designed for entertainment, convenience, and portability. We believe it will transform how people enjoy visual content, whether indoors or outdoors.”

The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is now available at an introductory price of ₹3,999, offering a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and affordability.