VinFast Eyes Expansion into Indian Market with Launch of Premium EVs

VinFast, a prominent Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker, recently announced its entry into the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Show 2025 in New Delhi. The company revealed its VF6 and VF7 SUVs, aiming to captivate Indian consumers and support the country’s environmental objectives. Pham Sanh Chau, VinFast’s Asia CEO, expressed optimism about India being the next significant market for the company’s growth, amidst the competitive landscape featuring domestic giants like Mahindra & Mahindra and Chinese heavyweight BYD.

Growing Presence in Global Markets

Despite its strong footing in North America and Vietnam, VinFast is looking to broaden its market reach as it navigates the challenges of increasing losses amid fluctuating EV demand. In India, electric models represented a mere 2.5% of the over 4 million vehicles sold last year. However, with the Indian government’s ambitious target of achieving 30% EV sales by 2030, VinFast’s launch could be timely as the country enhances its EV infrastructure.

Strategic Launch and Market Strategy

The introduction of the VF7 and VF6 marks a significant step for VinFast in the Indian EV sector, with plans to roll out right-hand-drive versions of these models. Ashwin Ashok Patil, deputy CEO of sales and marketing at VinFast India, highlighted the expected release of these premium SUVs in the second half of CY2025. The company is also establishing a strong dealership network across major Indian cities, emphasizing an omni-channel sales approach.

Competitors and Industry Developments

At the same Bharat Mobility event, BYD India introduced the Sealion 7 Pure Performance e-SUV and opened bookings with several introductory offers. This launch was accompanied by the showcase of the Sealion 6 and other hybrid models, signaling robust competition in the EV market.

Similarly, JSW MG Motor India displayed its latest technologies and an array of vehicles, including hybrid and fully electric models. The event also highlighted a potential collaboration between Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company, focusing on developing last-mile mobility solutions in India.

