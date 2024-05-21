Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 24,999: Specs and Features

Discover the new Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs 24,999. Explore its specs, features, and how it competes in the mid-range smartphone market.

Vivo has officially launched the Y200 Pro 5G in India on May 21, 2024. Priced at Rs 24,999, this mid-range smartphone brings a host of impressive features and specifications, aimed at offering a premium experience at an affordable price point.

Design and Display

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G boasts a sleek design with a textured “silk glass” finish that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also improves grip. The device features a slim profile, measuring just 7.49mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest phones in its segment.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience, whether you’re gaming or streaming videos. The display is curved, providing an edge-to-edge viewing area that enhances the overall visual experience.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This processor is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 found in its predecessor, the Vivo Y200. The Snapdragon 695 ensures robust performance, capable of handling demanding tasks and providing a seamless multitasking experience.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which should be ample for most users’ needs. Additionally, it runs on Vivo’s custom FunTouch OS based on Android 14, offering a clean and intuitive AMOLED display.

Camera

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary sensor is a 64-megapixel camera equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) to reduce blur and improve clarity in photos and videos. The secondary sensor is designed for depth sensing, enhancing portrait shots and providing better background blur.

For selfie enthusiasts, the phone offers a 16-megapixel front camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. This camera is optimized for low-light conditions, making it suitable for night-time selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which provides ample power to get through a full day of use. It supports 44W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and minimize downtime.

Connectivity and Other Features

As a 5G-enabled device, the Vivo Y200 Pro ensures future-proof connectivity, supporting the latest mobile network technology for faster data speeds and more reliable connections. It also includes standard features such as Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The phone has an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes, which adds a layer of durability. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking.

Competition and Market Position

With its competitive pricing and robust feature set, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G positions itself as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. It competes directly with other popular models like the Oppo F25 Pro and the Infinix GT 20 Pro, both of which offer similar specifications and are priced in the same range.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G’s combination of sleek design, high-performance internals, and advanced camera capabilities makes it a compelling choice for consumers looking for a balanced smartphone experience without breaking the bank.