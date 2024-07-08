CMF Phone 1 launched in India at Rs 15,999: Check Specs, and Where to Buy

The CMF Phone 1, the inaugural smartphone from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, made its debut in India today. With a starting price of Rs 15,999, this device aims to disrupt the market with its unique features and aggressive pricing.

CMF Phone 1 Pricing and Availability

The CMF Phone 1 comes in two variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

The first sale will commence on July 12th at noon through the CMF India website, retail partners, and Flipkart. Early birds can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on the launch day. A limited quantity will also be available for purchase on July 9th at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru.

Customizable Design

A standout feature of the CMF Phone 1 is its customizable design, featuring interchangeable back covers in four colors: Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The Blue and Orange covers boast a vegan leather finish, while the Black and Light Green options showcase a subtle texture.

The phone also includes a rotating wheel for attaching accessories like a lanyard or stand, and a pouch for storing cards. A combined SIM ejector tool and screwdriver simplifies the process of replacing the back cover.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications and Features

The CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and offers 8GB of virtual RAM, expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with EIS, a 2MP portrait sensor with 2x zoom, and a 16MP front camera. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging, promising to reach 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. Additionally, it incorporates a Battery Health Technology to extend the battery’s lifespan.

The CMF Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS 2.6, based on Android 14, and is guaranteed two major Android updates and three years of security updates. Other notable features include an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.