Exclusive Interview with Mr. Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder, Crossbeats

Crossbeats is a successful Indian bootstrap startup founded in 2015 by Abhinav and Archit Agarwal with Rs. 5L initial investment. In 2016, the Agarwal brothers pioneered the development of personal audio gadgets and hope to produce more consumer electronics entirely in India in the near future. Archit Agarwal has experience in product development, operations, strategy, and team building. He studied at the Xavier Institute of Management, while Abhinav Agarwal is a passionate entrepreneur and D2C expert with a track record of helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving direct-to-consumer landscape. With over 10+ years of experience, he has worked with numerous brands to develop successful strategies, drive growth, and optimize customer experiences.

Abhinav specializes in assisting businesses in leveraging data-driven insights, identifying market trends, and implementing innovative strategies to maximize revenue and customer engagement. His expertise spans areas such as marketing, branding, customer acquisition, and retention, and has experience in brand development, growth marketing, finance, and strategy. In 2016-17, the business launched its first wireless earphones, foraying into personal audio.

We got a chance to sit with Mr. Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder, Crossbeats, to discuss a couple of things. This is how the conversation went:

What can we expect in terms of exciting new features or product lines from Crossbeats in the year 2024?

In terms of product lines and segments, we are looking to focus more on home audio with speakers and soundbars, along with audio solutions for gaming. We are looking to expand within our current smartwatch segment as well as our dashcam segments too.

How does Crossbeats stay ahead of the curve in adopting and incorporating the latest technological advancements into its products?

At Crossbeats, developing fresh, innovative concepts for our tech goods has always been our priority. Our goal is to become the preferred brand for tech enthusiasts in India, and we strive to maintain our leadership position in the industry. We have a dedicated team that conducts research and creates new products. To keep us informed at all times, they monitor developments in the tech industry. We network with other bright minds in business, attend major global tech conferences, and collaborate with other top tech enthusiasts. This enables us to continue learning and utilizing cutting-edge technology. We’re not just responding to new developments; we’re ahead of the curve because we like to be prepared for the future! We are at the forefront, leading the way with an attitude of constant curiosity, adaptability, and quick thinking. We can produce tech goods that our clients will adore with this approach.

What’s your plans for expanding into new markets or introducing your products to a broader audience globally?

Expanding into new markets and connecting with a broader global audience is a thrilling part of our journey. We’re incredibly passionate about sharing the Crossbeats experience with people worldwide. Our plan involves strategic partnerships, understanding diverse consumer needs, and tailoring our products to resonate with different cultures.

We’re investing in research and development to create innovative, cutting-edge technology that appeals to a wide range of users. Collaborating with local distributors and retailers is on our radar to ensure seamless accessibility. Additionally, we’re exploring digital platforms and e-commerce to make our products easily available to tech enthusiasts everywhere.

Our commitment is to provide top-notch quality and an exceptional smartwatch & wireless audio brand experience, and we’re excited to bring the Crossbeats vibe to new corners of the globe. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements as we embark on this global adventure!

How do you gather and incorporate customer feedback into the product development process?

At Crossbeats, we value our customers’ opinions! Gathering and incorporating customer feedback is an integral part of our product development journey. We’ve set up various channels, from social media platforms to direct communication, where customers can share their experiences and suggestions. Our dedicated team meticulously analyzes every piece of feedback, identifying recurring themes and unique insights.

Regular feedback sessions, and surveys are key components of our customer engagement strategy. We listen, learn, and evolve, making sure our products resonate with the needs and desires of our incredible user community. It’s a collaborative process, and our customers play a vital role in shaping the future of Crossbeats. Every comment, suggestion, or critique is a stepping stone towards creating tech that not only meets but exceeds our users’ expectations.

Looking ahead to 2024, what milestones or key initiatives can we expect from Crossbeats?

We are looking to create affordable products within our current segments. With our expansion into more products in consumer tech, we want to be one of the top consumer brands in the country. We plan to tap into overseas markets such as the USA and Romania as well.

Can you share any upcoming initiatives or plans related to environmental sustainability?

At Crossbeats we are all about innovating while keeping the environment in mind. Our packaging for any of our products are minimal, so as to avoid any excess waste. Our R&D team is constantly looking to add more sustainable materials into any new products we bring to the market, and we want to work on reducing our carbon footprint in the coming years.



Are there any regulatory or market trends that you believe will impact the industry in the near future?

Absolutely! We believe that the tech industry is ever-evolving, and staying attuned to regulatory changes and market trends is crucial. With a dynamic landscape, we foresee increased emphasis on data privacy regulations and sustainability practices. As responsible tech innovators, we are committed to aligning our strategies with these evolving standards. Additionally, the growing integration of AI and IoT technologies is a trend we’re closely monitoring, as it opens up new possibilities for innovation. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge products means we’re dedicated to adapting to these trends, ensuring our consumers benefit from the latest advancements while maintaining compliance with industry regulations. The future holds exciting challenges, and we’re geared up to navigate them while continuing to deliver top-notch tech experiences.

How do you see collaborations contributing to the brand’s growth and success?

Collaborations are the heartbeat of Crossbeats’ journey! We firmly believe in the power of partnerships as catalysts for growth and success. Working hand-in-hand with incredible talents, be They top YouTubers and influencers or joining forces in marathons and rallies, has been a game-changer. These collaborations have not only amplified our brand’s reach but have also brought diverse perspectives to the table. The synergy created through such partnerships fuels innovation, ensuring our products resonate with a wider audience. The trust and camaraderie built in these collaborations have become invaluable pillars supporting Crossbeats’ ascent as India’s leading consumer tech brand. Together, we’re not just creating products; we’re crafting experiences that resonate with our community. Here’s to more exciting collaborations that push boundaries and redefine success!

We thank Mr. Archit for taking time out and answering to our questions.