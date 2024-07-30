itel Buds Ace ANC Earbuds: Affordable Active Noise Cancellation for Gen Z at ₹1399

itel, a prominent electronics brand in India, has expanded its smart accessories lineup with the launch of the itel Buds Ace ANC Earbuds. These earbuds feature 25 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), utilizing built-in microphones to filter out external sounds for an uninterrupted listening experience, particularly catering to the on-the-go lifestyle of Gen Z.

Advanced Noise Cancellation and Extended Playtime

The itel Buds Ace ANC earbuds are equipped with 2 Mic Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) to enhance call quality by reducing background noise. They also support TYPE-C fast charging, providing 180 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. With a 500 mAh case and a total playtime of 50 hours on a full charge, these earbuds ensure a seamless listening experience at an affordable price of INR 1399.

CEO’s Vision for Innovation and Affordability

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. The launch of the itel Buds Ace ANC marks a significant step towards redefining audio experiences for India’s youth. By incorporating advanced features like ANC, long battery life, and a sleek design, itel aims to provide a blend of style and functionality while maintaining affordability.

Immersive Audio and Durable Design

The itel Buds Ace ANC earbuds are equipped with 10mm bass boost drivers for a rich audio experience. The earbuds also feature an IPX5 water-resistant design for protection against water splashes, making them suitable for various activities.

Bluetooth Connectivity and Battery Life

Powered by Bluetooth V5.3, the earbuds offer a stable connection up to 10 meters. Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery, and the charging case has a 500 mAh capacity, ensuring extended usage. The Type-C charging interface allows for quick and convenient charging. Additionally, the earbuds are available in three stylish colors: Cranberry Juice, White, and Midnight Blue.

Specifications