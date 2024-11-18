Lava AGNI 3 Achieves Remarkable Growth with 200% Surge During Launch Week

Lava AGNI 3 records 200% growth in launch week, featuring dual AMOLED displays, Dimensity 7300X, and clean Android 14, at a price starting ₹22,499.

Lava International Limited, one of India’s leading smartphone manufacturers, has announced an exceptional milestone for its flagship smartphone, Lava AGNI 3. The device achieved a 200% growth in sales during its launch week, alongside a threefold surge in volume compared to its predecessor, AGNI 2. This accomplishment underscores Lava’s commitment to delivering innovation, quality, and value, firmly establishing its presence in the competitive sub-30k segment of the Indian smartphone market.

Strategic Marketing Drives Launch Success

The promotional campaign for Lava AGNI 3, initiated on September 24th, employed a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy. This included high-impact print advertisements, digital outreach, airport branding, and collaborations with influencers. These efforts effectively engaged the target audience while expanding the AGNI fanbase.

Over the two-week campaign period, the marketing efforts reached over 118 million people, generating more than 1.5 million searches across platforms. A high-impact launch event held between October 4th and October 8th further amplified interest, resulting in over 29 million reach, 70 million+ ad impressions, and 41 million+ video views. The campaign’s robust execution was pivotal in driving the remarkable performance of the Lava AGNI 3.

Premium Features Set Lava AGNI 3 Apart

The Lava AGNI 3 caters to the needs of the tech-savvy generation with an array of premium features. It is India’s first device in its segment to feature a dual AMOLED display setup. The primary display is a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 1.74-inch AMOLED secondary display on the back.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor, the smartphone ensures seamless performance and energy efficiency. Its triple camera setup includes a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens, along with a 16MP front camera for superior selfies.

Other standout features include:

Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for immersive sound.

A customizable Action Key for added functionality.

Support for 14 5G bands for enhanced connectivity.

A 5000mAh battery with 66W super-fast charging to keep you powered up.

The device runs on clean Android 14 and comes with a commitment to 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of software updates, ensuring a future-ready experience. Additionally, the AGNI Mitra service offers dedicated home replacement and support, setting a new benchmark for customer service in its category.

Pricing and Availability

The Lava AGNI 3 is available for purchase on Amazon and the Lava E-Store in two premium color options: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.

8GB/128GB (with charger): ₹22,499 (with an extra discount of up to ₹1,750 on select bank offers).

8GB/256GB: ₹24,499 (with an extra discount of up to ₹1,750 on select bank offers).

This pricing makes the Lava AGNI 3 an attractive option in the sub-30k segment, offering exceptional value for money.

Conclusion

The success of the Lava AGNI 3 reflects the brand’s ability to innovate and meet the evolving demands of smartphone users. With its cutting-edge features, strategic marketing, and excellent customer support, the device is poised to solidify Lava’s position as a leader in the Indian smartphone market.